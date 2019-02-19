Liverpool 0-0 Bayern Munich: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Thrilling First Leg Ends in Stalemate

Liverpool and Bayern Munich played out a highly entertaining 0-0 draw in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie at Anfield on Tuesday night, as the visitors took a welcome clean sheet back to the Allianz Arena.

The opening stages were fairly disjointed, as both sides came to grips with the other's press, and sought out avenues of space. But, as the first half progressed, these pockets of air were found more and more regularly - with the Reds stringing together some scintillating moves.

Sadio Mane missed a gilt-edged chance in the 32nd minute, scuffing his swivelled effort wide from around seven yards after Naby Keita's deflected shot found its way to him in acres of space.

As the second half went on, it was the Reds who were naturally pushing the hardest for an opener, but chances were at a premium, with the Bayern defence remaining resolute.



Liverpool

Key Talking Point



After all the pre-match talk was dominated with concern about the centre of defence, it was actually in the flanks where Liverpool were most worried by Bayern, particularly when Serge Gnabry was roaming down Andy Robertson's wing in the first half.

The second half was a bit more comfortable, and both Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold were able to delve higher up the field to aid their teammates. But those teammates were unable to translate any of their considerable pressure into real goalscoring chances.

And, when they did, it was usually scuppered by poor end product, with just two of their 15 shots testing Manuel Neuer.

Not a bad European night for Jurgen Klopp's men, but not as good as they've been in recent times on Merseyside.