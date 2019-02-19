Lucien Favre Insists He's Not Worried by Winless Run Despite Disappointing 0-0 Draw at Nürnberg

Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre has tried to play down his side's fifth consecutive game without a win, claiming that a bad run can happen over the course of a season.

Dortmund missed the chance to move five points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga, as they were held to a 0-0 draw against bottom side Nürnberg on Monday night, failing to score for the second match in a row.

Favre's side dominated proceedings but were unable to replicate the clinical finishing on show earlier in the campaign. Despite the lack of scintillating football on Dortmund's part, Favre was insistent that his side did not play badly.

"We are disappointed with the result. Nevertheless, we dominated the game and had several opportunities to score at least one goal, but there were a few small things missing."

"Every match is difficult, but we did not play badly." Favre claimed during his post-match interview, as quoted by Dortmund's official website.

"We are disappointed with the result, that comes with not winning five games in a row. Sometimes that can happen in a season."

BVB did manage to create a few decent opportunities, with Nürnberg forced to rely on a big night from goalkeeper Christian Mathenia, as he denied Mario Gotze on at least three separate occasions, earning his side what could prove to be a valuable point.

Dortmund's dominance was obvious, as they had nearly 73% possession during the game, but were unable carve open a resilient Nürnberg defence - something which Favre didn't fail to notice.

"We had a lot of possession but we should've put the ball into the penalty area more often," he added. "Nürnberg were very defensive-minded, they were sitting with 11 men behind the ball.

"We need to deal with that better. We should improve a few things, sometimes play across from left to right with more tempo which forces the opposition to move across and tires them out more quickly."

The point does see Dortmund move three points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga, but it is now five games without a win for Favre's side as they appear to have hit poor form at just the wrong time.