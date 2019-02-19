Marcelo Requests Time to Consider Real Madrid Future in Crunch Talks With Managing Director

By 90Min
February 19, 2019

Real Madrid defender Marcelo will consider leaving the Santiago Bernabéu this summer after falling out of favour with fans and staff alike in the Spanish capital.

The Brazil international has been held up as the best left back on the planet for a number of years but he's been forced to endure a difficult season this time around. Marcelo has already seen Julen Lopetegui come and go, replaced by head coach Santiago Solari in November. 

Since the Argentine took over at Real MadridMarcelo has been slowly pushed out of the first team set up - something which hasn't been helped by his performances - with Solari recently preferring to offer Sergio Reguilón regular minutes.

This changing of the guard at Real Madrid has caused Marcelo to consider his future, and El Partidazo de COPE claim that the defender had an hour long meeting with managing director José Ángel Sánchez.

During their meeting, Marcelo expressed that he was disappointed to be playing second fiddle to Reguilón at the Santiago Bernabéu and that he wants to weigh up his options when the summer transfer window opens, despite having a contract until 2022.

One transfer rumour that has already propped up as a result of Marcelo's current situation is a possible switch to Juventus, where the Brazilian would be given the chance to link up with former teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Sami Khedira.

The Bianconeri considered a move for Marcelo last year when defender Alex Sandro's future was uncertain. Although a move didn't materialise at the time, Juve could be tempted to come back in for him this year following the recent developments in Madrid.

