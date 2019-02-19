Maurizio Sarri Admits Chelsea Players Aren't Grasping Tactics After FA Cup Exit to Manchester United

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has admitted that his players aren't completely grasping his tactical approach, after another damaging 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup.



The Italian has been under intense scrutiny of late, with many fans and pundits pointing to his tactics for the reason behind the recent embarrassing defeats to Manchester City and Bournemouth, and the narrative seemed to be the same when United comfortably got the better of the Blues at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.



After the match, Sarri was honest in his reflection when asked if his players are grasping what 'Sarriball' is.

"Not completely at the moment," the boss admitted in his press conference, via football.london. "Because especially in a situation like the second half when we we need to move the ball faster, mentally and materially.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"We need more movements without the ball and less actions individually because when you have spaces you can go for the individual action, but when the situation is like the second you must move the ball faster."

United found themselves two goals up at half-time thanks to headers from Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba, and set up in the second period to frustrate their hosts and limit their chances.

It was an approach that worked wonders, but the Chelsea boss added that he feels his side's performance wasn't all bad.

"I think that we were unlucky because the first half we played better than the opponent and at the end the score was 2-0. In the second it was difficult because they are physical, defended very low and compact so we played confusing football in the second.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"In the first half we played well. We need more aggressiveness, more determination in the situation in our box and inside the opposite box because the difference was there."