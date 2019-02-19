Maurizio Sarri Has Two Games to Save Job as Chelsea Board Hold Discussions Over Manager's Future

February 19, 2019

Maurizio Sarri may have just two games to save his job, as senior figures at Chelsea have convened on Tuesday for discussions regarding the future of manager after a concerning run of form. 

The Blues have lost four of their last eight matches across all competitions, with wins against Tottenham, Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield and Malmo countered by embarrassing losses to Arsenal, Bournemouth, Manchester City and Manchester United. 

During Monday night's FA Cup clash, fans were clearly heard objecting to the tactician's decisions, while chants of "f*** Sarri-ball" were heard from some sections.

According to Sky Sports, this concerning series of events has prompted senior figures within the club to hold a meeting about the Italian's future, though he is still expected to be in charge for Thursday's Europa League second leg with Malmo.

The next three games are crucial for the 60-year-old, with the European encounter followed by the EFL Cup Final against Man City on Sunday and a Premier League clash with Tottenham. However, Telegraph reports that the former Napoli boss could be dismissed if Chelsea lose either against Malmo or City.

The dismissal of Sarri would be the 13th of the Roman Abramovich era.

But the future of the Stamford Bridge dugout is not the only thing on the mind of the Chelsea hierarchy, as the Telegraph notes. The club are on the precipice of a number of key decisions that could rock their immediate future. 

The Eden Hazard transfer saga looks set to conclude with a long-mooted move to Real Madrid, while FIFA could be set to slap them with a transfer ban for their dealings with foreign players under the age of 18. 

Chris Brunskill / Fantasista/GettyImages

UEFA could also be set to issue them with a crowd ban following their fans' behaviour at several Europa League games this season, and to top things off, their legal battle with Antonio Conte over the severance package he is yet to receive could go to court. 


The report includes a quote from a source proclaiming: “Which top manager is going to want to go anywhere near Chelsea at the moment?”

