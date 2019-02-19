Maurizio Sarri Responds to 'F*** Sarri-Ball' Chants & Insists He Is Worried About Results Not Fans

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri went on the offensive after their FA Cup exit at the hands of Manchester United, insisting that discontent within the stands at Stamford Bridge on Monday night isn't a cause for concern.

The Italian head coach, who was brought in from S.S.C. Napoli over the summer, got off to a flying start in west London and Chelsea were firmly part of the Premier League title race, but results have since dipped and the Blues are now battling for the top four alongside Arsenal and United.

Goals from Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba ensured that Chelsea's hopes of progressing in the FA Cup came to an end on Monday, in a game which saw chants of "f*** Sarri-ball" ring out from all four corners of Stamford Bridge.

Asked if he'd ever heard similar chants earlier in his career, Sarri responded, as quoted by The Telegraph: "No. For everything, there is a first time.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"No, I am worried about the results. Not about the fans. I can understand the situation and our fans, because the result wasn't really good. We are out of the FA Cup, so I can understand our fans. But I am worried at the moment about our results.

"I was really very worried [about getting sacked] when I was in League Two in Italy. Not now. It’s not my problem [whether I am given time]."

But Sarri led the second best team in Italy to *checks notes* second place... — tehTrunk (@tehTrunk) February 18, 2019

Sarri has just a few days to prepare before the second leg of Chelsea's Europa League knockout stage match against Malmö FF, where they will bring a 2-1 lead back to England and look to avoid an upset.

The games continue to come thick and fast for Sarri, as Chelsea come up against Manchester City in the league cup final three days after the match with Malmö, while Tottenham are next on the cards in the Premier League later this month.