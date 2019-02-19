Paul Pogba Reveals How Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Has Rejuvenated the Man Utd Squad Following Chelsea Win

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has revealed why caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been able to rejuvenate the Red Devils squad since he took over from Jose Mourinho.

Pogba and co. have had a new lease of life since Solskjaer took over in December, with the Frenchman once more heavily involved as United beat Chelsea in the FA Cup on Monday night to make it 11 wins from the last 13 games.

"He trusts us and we trust him," Pogba said of Solskjaer after the final whistle when he spoke to the media, via The Independent.

That 'trust' between players and coach was something that appeared to be missing in the final months with Mourinho; as the players were seemingly limited by restrictive tactics.

Pogba has gone from strength to strength under Solskjaer. He created the opening goal at Stamford Bridge with an inch perfect cross for Ander Herrera to head in. The Frenchman then scored the second himself after charging into the penalty area to meet a Marcus Rashford cross.

Pogba now has nine goals and six assists in the 12 games he has played for Solskjaer so far. That is compared to the five goals and four assists in the 20 previous games under Mourinho.

Speaking after the final whistle, Solskjaer wasn't shy about lavishing praise on the star man.

"It was a great response [after PSG game], playing against one of the best defensive midfielders in the world with [N'Golo] Kante next to him," Solskjaer is quoted as saying by ESPN.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

"We know [Pogba] is one of the best attacking midfielders in the world. He has vision, so the cross for Ander's goal was fantastic. Then the way he plays the ball out to Marcus and gets into the box for the second was fantastic, too."

United will now look to carry this momentum into the weekend when fierce rivals Liverpool make the short trip to Old Trafford on Sunday in a game that could have huge Premier League title implications. The away defeat at Anfield earlier in the campaign was Mourinho's final game.