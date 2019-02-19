Stoke City Forward Saido Berahino Charged With Drink-Driving After Being Arrested in London

By 90Min
February 19, 2019

Stoke City striker Saido Berahino has been charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol after being detained in London's West End following reports of a "disturbance" at 3am on Monday morning on Great Russell Street. 

As reported by Sky News the footballer, formerly of West Brom, is set to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court in north London on 6 March following the incident. 

In an official statement after the arrest, the Metropolitan Police explained: "When officers arrived on scene a car was seen to drive away at speed.

"The car was stopped by police in Bedford Square and a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving."

The police then revealed that Berahino had told officers while in custody that he had been the victim of a robbery that night in Great Russell Street.

Affirming this, Scotland Yard proclaimed: "He alleged that a group of males surrounded his car in Great Russell Street and attacked him, stealing his watch."

As of yet, no one has been arrested for this alleged robbery, though an investigation has begun. So far, the 25-year-old's club, Stoke City, are yet to comment on the affair, and it is likely that any disciplinary action will be handled internally. 

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

After being repeatedly linked with a move to Tottenham, Berahino eventually departed West Brom for Stoke in January 2017 for £12m, after notching 36 goals and eight assists in his time there. 

However, his spell in the Potteries has been less fruitful, with just five goals and two assists in the 56 appearances he's made since his move two years ago.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message