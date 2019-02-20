Ernesto Valverde Admits Tie Is 'Up in the Air' After Barcelona Suffer Stalemate in Lyon

Barcelona managed Ernesto Valverde confessed that the outcome of their Champions League last 16 tie against Lyon is still 'up in the air', but was confident of his side's chances of progressing to the next stage after the 0-0 draw in Lyon.

La Blaugrana spurned numerous opportunities to secure a vital away goal in France, having registered 25 attempts at goal without finding the net against a resolute Lyon defence.

Nevertheless, speaking after the match, Valverde praised the effort showed by his Barcelona side, insisting that with the backing of their home support, they could make it to the quarter finals for a 12th consecutive season.

"We tried in every possible way to score and created a lot of chances," the 55-year-old said, as quoted by Marca .

"It is not for lack of trying, though, because we looked for goals, but today it just wasn't to be. The tie is still up in the air and will be decided in front of our own fans at the Camp Nou. We know that the away goal has value, but we are a powerful team at home and expect a fantastic atmosphere from our own fans."

After the match, Luis Suarez came under criticism for a lack-lustre showing, failing to seize any of the opportunities he was presented with to claim a first Champions League goal of the season. However, Valverde was quick to defend the Uruguayan, insisting he would be more concerned if the 32-year-old wasn't having any chances in the first place.

24h - As of the 22nd minute of tonight's game against Lyon, Luis Suarez has gone a full day of game time (1440 minutes) without scoring away from home in the Champions League, last netting against Roma in September 2015. Strange. pic.twitter.com/7mzz0w03AO — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 19, 2019

"I don't worry about Suarez's form and I would be more worried if he hadn't had any chances to score," he added.





"That is what a striker is asked to do and if he doesn't have opportunities then he creates them for his teammates. He is fearsome for the opposition, but football is like that and strikers will have these streaks. The important thing is to have chances."