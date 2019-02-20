Jurgen Klopp Rues Liverpool Wastefulness Against Bayern Munich But Insists 0-0 Is 'Good Enough'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 tie was not the 'result we dreamed of', but added it is still 'good enough to work with' ahead of the return leg in Germany next month.

Liverpool were wasteful in front of goal during the game, often failing to hit the target or play the killer final ball in good areas. It resulted in just two of their 15 efforts going on target.

"It's not the result or the game we dreamed of. Not really a lot of things happened in the game but it was an intense one," Klopp said after the final whistle, via LiverpoolFC.com.

"There was a lot of respect involved in the game and that made life uncomfortable. But in the first half we still had chances. We had 10 or 12 situations where everything was prepared, everything was on a plate, and then we played a very average last pass or gave it away," he added.

"It's 0-0, the best draw you can get. It will be a tough one again to play at Bayern. If we win 1-0 tonight, what would have changed really? Then a 0-0 is enough as well, or we draw 1-1 - but that's now enough as well. So it's not perfect but good enough to work with."

Looking ahead to the trip to Munich next month, Klopp said, "It's not decided What we wanted tonight was to get a result that we can work with - and we can work with that result.

"As I said, it's not decided and we still feel like we are properly in the competition, but we have to show that in three weeks."