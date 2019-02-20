Leicester Scouts Attend Croatian Derby as Club Continues Preparation for Summer Transfer Business

By 90Min
February 20, 2019

Leicester City scouts have returned to Croatia once again as they make plans for the upcoming summer transfer window.

In recent seasons, the Foxes have signed striker Andrej Kramaric and centre back Filip Benkovic from Croatian sides and may dip back into the same talent pool as they look to strengthen their squad. 

The club's scouts were spotted watching the Adriatic derby between Hajduk Split and Kramaric’s former club Rijeka over the weekend.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Leicester Mercury claim that a whole host of European scouts were in attendance of the game which ended in a goalless draw. Representatives from LiverpoolEvertonBorussia Dortmund, Lille, Napoli, Udinese, Sampdoria, Chievo and Atalanta were all said to be present.

The scouts watching were most likely keeping a close eye on Hajduk’s teenage captain Domagoj Bradaric. 


The left-back, a Croatia Under-21 team-mate of Leicester’s Benkovic, only made his first-team breakthrough this season but has quickly risen to prominence and was reportedly the subject of rejected bids from Lille and Ajax in January.

Ironically the 19-year-old, who has two assists in ten league outings this term, was substituted in only the 55th minute following an injury during the derby game.

A move for a young left back does seem to make sense for Leicester who are likely to lose title-winner Christian Fuchs this summer as his contract comes to an end. With Ben Chilwell the obvious first choice option, a backup for the Englishman will likely be targeted.

