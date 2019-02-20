Manuel Pellegrini Provides Fitness Update on Manuel Lanzini & Samir Nasri Ahead of Fulham Game

February 20, 2019

Manuel Pellegrini has revealed that both Manuel Lanzini and Samir Nasri could be involved in West Ham's Premier League clash with Fulham on Friday.

The creative duo have been out of action for the Hammers with knee and calf injuries respectively, but Pellegrini confirmed that they were set to be named in his matchday squad.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Chilean said (as quoted by the club's official website): "For this game, we have the squad which was playing most of the games and for this week I think we will have the squad list [on Thursday] and maybe Lanzini and Nasri can be included on the squad list. 


"They [did] not only [train] today, they worked the complete week. We will talk [Thursday] with the medical staff and then we will decide.”

With West Ham having suffered a host of injuries to key attackers this season, Pellegrini welcomed the return to fitness of many of his stars.

He added: "Yes, of course [it is good news], because in that position, all four playmakers who we have in our squad were injured - Wilshere, Nasri, Yarmolenko and Lanzini - so it’s difficult for a team when you have so many players in the same position. So, the return of both of them will be a good injection for the squad.

"Manu is coming back from a long injury so we are going to decide the best way for him to return to the team, starting from the beginning or coming on after some minutes.

“He is a player who gives you different things, he is very technical player, he is a fast player. If you review the last part of the last season at West Ham, Marko Arnautovic had a good performance but most of the goals also involved Manu Lanzini making good assists and good plays.”

