Maurizio Sarri Speaks Out Over His Chelsea Future and Reveals Plan to Turn Things Around

Maurizio Sarri has insisted he sees his long-term future at Chelsea, and revealed his plans for reviving the Blues from their recent struggles.

Following their disappointing fifth round exit to Manchester United in the FA Cup, Chelsea take on Malmo in the second leg of their Europa League clash on Thursday, looking to regain some much needed momentum.



Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

With speculation intensifying over Sarri's position at the club, and suggestions that the club has already compiled a three-man shortlist to replace him , the former Napoli boss insisted he sees himself as the Blues' manager in the foreseeable future.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Italian said (as quoted by the club's official website ): "I have to think I will be the manager of Chelsea for a long time, otherwise I cannot work. I am not sure [I will be] but I have to think this, because I have to work and I want to work with a long-term target."





Despite the growing uncertainty over his future, Sarri has not yet met or spoken with Chelsea boss Roman Abramovich or club director Marina Granovskaia.

BREAKING: @ChelseaFC boss Maurizio Sarri says he has not spoken to either Marina Granovskaia nor Roman Abramovic this week amid uncertainty over his future. #SSN pic.twitter.com/OOq5do9dMq — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 20, 2019

After receiving wide-spread criticism from Blues fans at Stamford Bridge on Monday night, Sarri revealed the only way to win back the fans was to string a sequence of wins together.

He admitted: "We need to win three or four matches in a row. It’s the only solution. I can understand very well the frustration of our fans. They are used to winning, and now we are in trouble. There isn’t another way. We only have to have good performances and good results.

Maurizio Sarri says we are trying to solve our problems but it's not easy as we don't have much time on the training pitch at the moment as we are playing every three days. #CHEMAL — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 20, 2019

"In this moment it’s very difficult to think we can win three or four matches in a row, but in football everything can change in one day. First of all we need a good performance and result, and then with more confidence we are able to do everything.