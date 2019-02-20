Maurizio Sarri Speaks Out Over His Chelsea Future and Reveals Plan to Turn Things Around

By 90Min
February 20, 2019

Maurizio Sarri has insisted he sees his long-term future at Chelsea, and revealed his plans for reviving the Blues from their recent struggles.

Following their disappointing fifth round exit to Manchester United in the FA Cup, Chelsea take on Malmo in the second leg of their Europa League clash on Thursday, looking to regain some much needed momentum.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

With speculation intensifying over Sarri's position at the club, and suggestions that the club has already compiled a three-man shortlist to replace him, the former Napoli boss insisted he sees himself as the Blues' manager in the foreseeable future.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Italian said (as quoted by the club's official website): "I have to think I will be the manager of Chelsea for a long time, otherwise I cannot work. I am not sure [I will be] but I have to think this, because I have to work and I want to work with a long-term target."


Despite the growing uncertainty over his future, Sarri has not yet met or spoken with Chelsea boss Roman Abramovich or club director Marina Granovskaia.

After receiving wide-spread criticism from Blues fans at Stamford Bridge on Monday night, Sarri revealed the only way to win back the fans was to string a sequence of wins together.

He admitted: "We need to win three or four matches in a row. It’s the only solution. I can understand very well the frustration of our fans. They are used to winning, and now we are in trouble. There isn’t another way. We only have to have good performances and good results.

"In this moment it’s very difficult to think we can win three or four matches in a row, but in football everything can change in one day. First of all we need a good performance and result, and then with more confidence we are able to do everything.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message