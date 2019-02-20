Why Frank Lampard Should Replace Maurizio Sarri & Bring Unity Back to Stamford Bridge

'Sarri-ball' is dead. Chelsea have become predictable, ineffective, and the laughing stock of the Premier League. A Stamford Bridge-led revolt of Maurizio Sarri's tactics has raised questions of the Italian's position - as rumours circulate that the impulsive Roman Abramovich is set to wield the axe and make his 14th managerial appointment of his 16 year reign.

But who actually would take the seemingly short-term role of manager of Chelsea Football Club?

There are certainly a plethora of big names available: Zinedine Zidane (but his limited English could be a stumbling block), Arsene Wenger (but he wouldn't go down too well at the Bridge), Laurent Blanc (also wouldn't be a popular choice amongst Blues fans).

Maybe a sensational return of Jose Mourinho?

No?

Ok. Moving on.

However, if there is one name synonymous with the recent era of Chelsea, it's Frank Lampard right?

His managerial experience may be limited, but his Chelsea knowledge is extensive. Following his illustrious playing career with Chelsea, where he amassed 640 appearances for the Blues lifting 13 trophies, Lampard took the managerial route through Derby County. For the Rams, in their 11th consecutive year of Championship football, this was a major coup and imminent success was predicted - but this has yet to wholly materialise.

Admittedly, Lampard has failed to set the Championship alight but has a few key managerial characteristics that would see him sit snug in the Stamford Bridge dugout.

First and foremost, he will give youth a chance. Fikayo Tomori, Jayden Bogle, Mason Mount, and Harry Wilson - all under 21 years of age - have a featured regularly under Lampard playing at least 31 of the Ram's 39 fixtures this term. Sarri has consistently frustrated Blues fans by ignoring talented youngsters such as 18-year-old Callum Hudson-Odoi, who has been limited to just 74 minutes of Premier League match action.

The 40-year-old boss knows the culture of Chelsea Football Club inside out. In just a few short weeks, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided the perfect example of what happens when a club returns to its roots. Solskjaer has empowered Manchester United to be the Manchester United of yesteryear.





Similarly, Lampard could return to London and bring unity back to what seems like a disjointed, divided and confused football club.

It has been an expensive gamble appointing Sarri - who has never managed outside of his native Italy. Not only did they pay Napoli around £4.4m to prise him out of his contract, but they are still paying off Antonio Conte’s £9m-a-season deal until the end of this term. And it appears cup success on the weekend would do little to assure his future.

Conte claimed the FA Cup last year and Guus Hiddink claimed it in 2009 - but was not given the Blues job full time. Roberto Di Matteo won the FA Cup and Champions League in 2012 but was sacked just three months into the new season.

Sarri apologists are eager to stress how the current Chelsea squad aren't suited to his style of football and the Italian needs time to mould and build a squad to his requirement. But time is limited in the Premier League - particularly at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea need a manager who can come in and make an immediate impact on and off the pitch - and Lampard fits the bill.

36 - Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard have combined for more Premier League goals than any other duo in the competition's history (36 goals). Swooning. #Valentines pic.twitter.com/qpPcfDrZVg — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 14, 2019

England's top flight does not allow for pure ideologues at the top - with Pep Guardiola admitting adjusting his 'tiki-taka' style for Premier League glory. Stubborn Sarri is almost imitating the demise of another manager who has continuously refused to budge on his own philosophy - Mourinho.

Yes, Lampard may be a gamble, but as mentioned previously, you only have to look to the red of Manchester to see how a club legend can unite a fledging underperforming squad.