10 Players Who Will Leave if Their Club Gets Relegated This Summer

We are now firmly into the second half of the Premier League season, and many sides will certainly be sweating. A relegation battle looms, and three sides will not survive.

Relegation can be a double-edged sword for teams, as the stars from these sides often pursue moves to pastures new. Time for a rebuild?

Here are ten players who will likely be heading for the exit door if their side gets relegated.

Aaron Mooy

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Aaron Mooy has established himself as one of Huddersfield Town's star players in recent seasons, and looks at home in the top flight. However, the Terriers are a long way from safety, and relegation is a real possibility.

The Australian has excelled since leaving Manchester City, racking up goals and assists whilst also offering some impressive physicality in midfield.

Huddersfield would likely be reluctant to let him go, but there would be no shortage of suitors for Mooy.

Aleksandar Mitrovic

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

As we so often see, finding a striker who can score goals in the Premier League is easier said than done. However, Fulham have certainly found one in in Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The 24-year-old has racked up ten goals this season, which puts him ahead of the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jamie Vardy in the division's scoring charts.

He is certainly up to Premier League standard, and Fulham will have a fight on their hands for his services if they do get relegated. They currently sit 19th and have some serious work to do if they are to survive.

Ryan Sessegnon

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Unlike Mitrovic, Ryan Sessegnon is yet to firmly establish himself in the Premier League. However, do not be mistaken, top tier sides have not forgotten about him.

As a 17 year old, Sessegnon took the Championship by storm and established himself as one of England's finest prospects. He has struggled to maintain a consistent place in the lineup this season and, should Fulham be relegated, his stock will likely plummet.

The possibility of a cut-price move for the teenager will leave many elite sides drooling, so expect to see Sessegnon's name linked with an exit.

Nathan Redmond

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Southampton have impressed under Ralph Hasenhuttl, but the reality is that they remain in the relegation zone. As a result, their star players are in danger.

24-year-old Nathan Redmond seems to have been on the cusp of a breakout for years now, but has always failed to take that next step. His form has improved under Hasenhuttl, which could make Redmond a tempting prospect.

As an England international, Redmond is a valuable commodity to elite Premier League teams, and he could be on the move this summer.

Jamaal Lascelles

Stu Forster/GettyImages

For whatever reason, Newcastle United have been unable to shake off the dark cloud of relegation this season. Their squad is full of competent Premier League players, but the Magpies sit just one point above the relegation zone.

If they fall back into the drop zone, the first player linked with an exit would be captain Jamaal Lascelles. The 25-year-old has previously attracted interest from Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, but expect links to many other sides.

Currently under contract until the summer of 2024, Lascelles would likely command a high transfer fee, which could prove impossible for Newcastle to reject.

Miguel Almiron

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Joining Lascelles is new teammate Miguel Almiron, who recently became Newcastle's record signing after his £20m move to the club..

The 25-year-old dominated Major League Soccer in recent seasons, using his agility and creativity to wreak havoc on defences. However, if he cannot translate this ability to the Premier League, he could be headed for an immediate exit.

Whether on loan or permanently, Almiron would likely be shipped out as the club look to avoid paying his high wages whilst in the Championship.

Nick Pope

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

A shoulder injury has robbed Nick Pope of the chance to build on his impressive 2017/18 season. Burnley currently sit perilously close to the relegation zone, seemingly unable to drag themselves out of a disappointing run.

As a result of his injury, Pope is behind both Joe Hart and Tom Heaton in the pecking order at Burnley, which may have something to do with their poor performances. With Pope between the sticks last season, Burnley secured entry to the qualifying stages for the Europa League, and the 26-year-old was one of the breakout stars of the campaign.

All three of Pope, Hart and Heaton could be facing an exit if the club is relegated, but expect Pope to command the most significant interest. He has proven that he can hang in the Premier League, which might earn him a move away next summer.

Lewis Dunk

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Brighton and Hove Albion are another side who simply cannot afford to take their foot off the gas. One poor week could see them fall into the relegation zone, which could push Lewis Dunk closer to an exit.

Now an England international, Dunk has impressed in Brighton's defence, and his nationality will also work in his favour as clubs are always looking to bolster their home-grown quota.

His situation bears a striking similarity to Gary Cahill's story. Despite his Bolton Wanderers side facing relegation, Cahill secured a move to perennial title contenders Chelsea, where he slotted perfectly alongside John Terry for many years. Could Dunk be the next success story?

Wilfried Zaha

Sebastian Frej / MB Media/GettyImages

With just three points between 13th-placed Crystal Palace and the relegation zone, the Eagles must remain acutely aware of the threat of relegation. If they can't stay clear of the drop, their squad stands to take a big hit.

The most likely candidate for a move is talisman Wilfried Zaha, who has long been linked with a transfer to the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund.

Relegation would almost certainly spell the end of Zaha's time with Palace, who would face a barrage of huge offers from countless interested sides.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Zaha is not the only star who would likely be on his way out of Selhurst Park if they drop to the Championship.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has reportedly attracted interest from Bayern Munich, City and Manchester United, with a fee of around £40m being rumoured.

The 21-year-old is widely viewed as one of England's hottest defensive prospects, and relegation could make Palace's challenge of keeping Wan-Bissaka an impossible one.