Adrien Rabiot Ditches Mother as Agent to Push Through Summer Move Amid Liverpool & Spurs Interest

By 90Min
February 21, 2019

The Adrien Rabiot transfer saga seems to have taken another twist this week, as reports in Spain say the midfielder has replaced his agent - who also happens to be his mother - in order to push through a summer move to one of his many suitors. 

The 23-year-old is out of contract with Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, and has long been expected to seal a move away on a free transfer, with Barcelona were thought to have been close to a deal recently.

The latest on that one comes from Sport, who say that Barcelona are in fact no longer actively pursuing his signature, but are prepared to open negotiations again should the player and his representatives approach them in an effort to revive the move, and lower his wage demands.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

It is thought that could be the motivation behind hiring a new agent, as those close to the player are of the belief that Barca remains his preferred destination.

His mother had acted as his representative until recently, but reports say they decided to part company due to the player being anxious to sort out his future. 

Should Barcelona not come to fruition, he isn't expected to be short of options. Sport say that there has been 'first hand contact' with a number of English and Italian clubs, while the Mail say that Liverpool and Tottenham are interested, with the player preferring the Reds if given the option of the two. 

VI-Images/GettyImages

The only thing looking certain at this stage is that he will indeed leave PSG in a matter of months, as he has not been included in a matchday squad for the Ligue 1 leaders since December.

