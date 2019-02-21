Antonio Rudiger Concedes Maurizio Sarri's Tactical Teachings Have Worn Out Chelsea Squad

By 90Min
February 21, 2019

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has admitted that Maurizio Sarri's relentless tactical teachings have occasionally caused mental fatigue within the squad.

The Italian manager has been put under real pressure in the Stamford Bridge dugout following a series of poor performances and even worse results.

And, speaking ahead of Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley, Rudiger conceded that the Italian's insistence on tactical training the morning of a game was causing some mental tiredness within the Blues' dressing room.

Chris Brunskill / Fantasista/GettyImages

"Fatigue, no, because it’s not like we are doing box-to-box runs," Rudiger said, as quoted by the Daily Mail. 

"It’s not physical. It’s the tactical things he likes to do. That’s his way, he’s carrying on. It’s new for the majority of the players but we have to adapt to it. It’s the same if you sit in the school the whole time listening to someone. Of course, sometimes, it gets mental, but at the end of the day you have to do your job."

However, he maintained the main issue was the team's confidence levels, before insisting that he's prepared to follow Sarri's tactical plans.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"We are always working in training, trying to do better each day. I think, right now, it’s about confidence. It’s not a tactical aspect, in my view. It’s confidence. We are underperforming.

"On Sunday, a big game against City at Wembley. That will show the truth. That will show our way this season. It will be the truth in terms of keeping up with opponents like City, and also Liverpool and Tottenham.

"I’m not the coach, I’m a football player. This is something the coach has to decide and we have to follow. You always play for your manager, but you want results. You want to win. No player on earth likes to have the kind of run we have had."

It has been made clear that Sarri's job is on the line heading in to Chelsea's next two games, with Europa League progression against Malmo a minimum before Sunday's cup final against a City side that beat them 6-0 almost a fortnight ago at the Etihad Stadium.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message