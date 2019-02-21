Atletico Madrid President Blasts Cristiano Ronaldo Claiming He Hasn't 'Won Five Champions Leagues'

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has blasted Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming the forward hasn't deservedly 'won five Champions Leagues'.

Ronaldo caused a stir following Atletico's 2-0 win over Juventus on Wednesday night, when he signalled to the home fans that he had won the competition five times, whilst Atletico have yet to win the trophy.

The Atletico president was outraged by the ex-Real forwards gesture to the Atletico fans, extraordinarily claiming Ronaldo 'did not win' the two Champions League finals he played against Los Rojiblancos:





"For me, he has not won five Champions, but only three. The two remaining against Atlético were not won by him." Cerezo told the media following the win (via Marca).

Cerezo was clearly emotional after a tight affair against the Serie A champions, requiring two late goals from Uruguayan centre-backs Jose Maria Gimenez and Diego Godin to seal a deserved 2-0 win. Alvaro Morata also had a goal chalked off by the assistance of VAR, after it was deemed he had pushed Giorgio Chiellini in a controversial incident.

The win puts Atletico in a commanding position to qualify for the quarter-finals, but Cerezo revealed his club are targeting much further progression in the competition:

"Atletico have the dream and the enthusiasm to reach the Champions League final , although the road is very long, and will work hard to achieve this goal," he added.

Diego Simeone's side will not travel to Turin for three weeks whilst they resume La Liga action, however, Cerezo may just have given any needed extra motivation for Ronaldo to inspire an unlikely comeback win for Juventus.