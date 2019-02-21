Felipe Anderson Reveals How He Borrowed Boots During 'Difficult' Childhood Before Football Stardom

West Ham star Felipe Anderson has revealed he endured a 'difficult childhood' when growing up in Brazil, with his parents sometimes unable to provide food due to large debts.

Anderson became the Hammers record signing in the summer, costing a club-record £42m from Lazio. However, despite shooting to fame and riches whilst playing in the Premier League, the Brazilian claimed his experiences as a child have 'kept him humble'.

"[I had] A difficult childhood, but a happy one," Anderson revealed to BBC Sport.

"There were times when we didn't have enough food on the table. When it came to the end of the month, I could see my parents were sad because they were unable to give us the best. They had lots of debts. Sometimes they had arguments about it."





Anderson also revealed he also had to borrow boots to play football as he couldn't afford his own, saying: "That was not something I saw as an obstacle. If it meant I had to borrow boots from friends so be it.

Warren Little/GettyImages

"I take strength from that now. It has helped me to keep my feet on the ground and remain humble and also have a drive to help others because I know there are so many people in difficult situations."

Anderson has set the Premier League alight since his move from Serie A, netting eight times and providing three assists during his debut season for the Hammers. Expectations of the winger were inflated after demanding a lofty price tag, and the ex-Lazio man admitted he is motivated to 'repay' the clubs faith in him.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world, and it is very well regarded if you get a chance to play in it. I was very motivated from day one to repay the belief the club has shown in me," he added.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

"I have worked very hard to settle in quickly and am enjoying being part of the team, being in the city and taking part in such a project."