Jurgen Klopp Fined £45,000 for Comments Aimed at Referee Kevin Friend Following West Ham Draw

By 90Min
February 21, 2019

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been fined £45,000 for questioning the integrity of referee Kevin Friend following his side's 1-1 draw with West Ham United at the London Stadium. 

The FA confirmed the fine via their official spokesperson account, explaining: "Jurgen Klopp has been fined £45,000 after accepting an FA charge for comments made following Liverpool’s league game against West Ham United on 4 February 2019.

"His comments made during a post-match interview breached FA Rule E3(1), as they questioned the integrity of the match referee and/or implied bias."

Klopp was unhappy with referee Kevin Friend's performance in east London, after he felt that the official had reacted to his linesman missing a blatant offside in the lead up to Liverpool's opening goal by ruling in the Hammers' favour for the rest of the game. 

"I heard our goal was offside, I'm pretty sure the ref knew that," Klopp told BBC Sport at the time. "In 50-50 situations it was always a free-kick for the other team, which was hard and did not make life easy."

Speaking to Sky Sports, the German added: "As a human being, if I know I have made a big mistake in the first half, I don't want to open the gap any more.

"Referees are obviously human beings, and I understand that, but I didn't during the game because I had no clue that our goal was offside."

There will be no repercussions beyond the fine, and the German will be available to roam the touchline this Sunday in the Reds' key clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

