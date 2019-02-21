Jurgen Klopp Lauds Rival Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for His 'Brilliant' Start to Life as Man Utd Manager

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has been full of praise for his Manchester United counterpart Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of the two club's meeting this weekend.

The Reds travel to Old Trafford on Sunday in a crucial match for both teams, with Liverpool looking to keep tabs on Manchester City at the top of the table while United look to retain their place in the top four.

Solskjaer took over the reins from José Mourinho at Manchester United in December and the Norweigan went unbeaten in his opening 11 games at the club, before losing their recent Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool's Klopp claimed ahead of his side's trip to Old Trafford that Solskjaer's ability to get the best out of Manchester United shows that he has what it takes to be in charge of a top club in the Premier League.

"We are not magicians. It's not like we can come in and say: 'You are good but I can make you really good'," Klopp told Sky Sports. "We are blessed with really good players around us.

"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is doing a brilliant job. It's all about bringing out the potential, bringing out the team's quality. That's what he's obviously done and it makes him the manager of a top club. That's how it is, but I'm not surprised.

"I didn't know him - I met him one time last year and we had a little chat - I obviously only knew him as a player. But what he's done so far has been brilliant."

Manchester United returned to winning ways following their defeat against Paris Saint-Germain by securing a 2-0 win over Chelsea in the FA Cup, while Liverpool extended their unbeaten run to six games after their stalemate with Bayern Munich on Tuesday.