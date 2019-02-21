Karim Benzema Insists He Will Not Drive Himself 'Crazy' Waiting for an International Call Up

By 90Min
February 21, 2019

Karim Benzema is resigned to never featuring for the French national team again, with the Real Madrid star insisting that he will not "drive myself crazy waiting" for a call up from manager Didier Deschamps.

The 31-year-old hasn't featured for Les Bleus since 2015 but his scintillating form with Real Madrid this season has raised questions over a potential recall in the near future.

But Benzema, who's been directly involved in 25 goals this season, claims that he isn't prepared to wait to be recalled, adding that he wishes the new generation of national team players all the best for their future with France.

"I’m not going to drive myself crazy waiting for a call from the national team,” Benzema told Téléfoot (via AS). 

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

"Besides, the France team is now something else: they are Champions of the world, there is a new generation, young players, and they are very good. I only wish them the best."


The Lyon native was excluded from the national team set-up almost four years ago for his alleged involvement in an attempt to blackmail Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape.

Benzema was never charged over the incident, but there has been little sign that France manager Deschamps would ever recall the Real Madrid star to his senior side.

He scored 27 goals in 81 appearances during his career with Les Bleus, which spanned over eight years having made his debut under Raymond Domenech as a teenager.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Benzema travelled to three major tournaments with France where he scored three goals and claimed four assists. He was also named as the country's player of the year three times, in 2011, 2012 and 2014.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message