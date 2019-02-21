Karim Benzema Insists He Will Not Drive Himself 'Crazy' Waiting for an International Call Up

Karim Benzema is resigned to never featuring for the French national team again, with the Real Madrid star insisting that he will not "drive myself crazy waiting" for a call up from manager Didier Deschamps.

The 31-year-old hasn't featured for Les Bleus since 2015 but his scintillating form with Real Madrid this season has raised questions over a potential recall in the near future.

But Benzema, who's been directly involved in 25 goals this season, claims that he isn't prepared to wait to be recalled, adding that he wishes the new generation of national team players all the best for their future with France.

"I’m not going to drive myself crazy waiting for a call from the national team,” Benzema told Téléfoot (via AS).

"Besides, the France team is now something else: they are Champions of the world, there is a new generation, young players, and they are very good. I only wish them the best."





The Lyon native was excluded from the national team set-up almost four years ago for his alleged involvement in an attempt to blackmail Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape.

Benzema was never charged over the incident, but there has been little sign that France manager Deschamps would ever recall the Real Madrid star to his senior side.

He scored 27 goals in 81 appearances during his career with Les Bleus, which spanned over eight years having made his debut under Raymond Domenech as a teenager.

Benzema travelled to three major tournaments with France where he scored three goals and claimed four assists. He was also named as the country's player of the year three times, in 2011, 2012 and 2014.