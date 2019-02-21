Man City Fan in Critical Condition in Hospital After Alleged Assault at Schalke Game

By 90Min
February 21, 2019

Manchester City have confirmed that one of their fans is in 'critical condition' in hospital following an alleged assault inside the Veltins-Arena as the Premier League side faced Schalke in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday night.

Releasing a statement on Thursday afternoon, City explained that they are now working in conjunction with Greater Manchester Police and German police to gather more information.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

The statement read, "Manchester City are aware of an alleged assault after the match at the VELTINS-Arena in Germany last night.

"The club are working with Greater Manchester Police and German Police to ascertain more information. Club staff have remained in Germany to support the family of an injured City fan who is currently in a critical condition in hospital.

"Anyone with information that can help the Police should contact 101."

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Despite trailing in the closing stages, City won the game 3-2 after late goals from Leroy Sane, against his former club, and Raheem Sterling. Nicolas Otamendi had been sent off for the Sky Blues midway through the second half as a result of picking up two yellow cards.

City return to domestic action on Sunday when they contest the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea for the honour of lifting the first major silverware of the 2018/19 season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message