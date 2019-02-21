Raheem Sterling Takes Brilliant Dig at Press After 'Nice Headlines' for Champions League Winner

Match-winner Raheem Sterling posted a not-so-subtle joke at the expense of the British press on Twitter following Manchester City's dramatic Champions League round of 16 first-leg win over Schalke 04 on Wednesday night.

The Premier League champions were given a run for their money in Gelsenkirchen, and needed late goals from former Schalke star Leroy Sane and Sterling to claim a 2-3 win.

The game was often overshadowed by the controversial use of VAR in key match incidents, but Sterling's expert control and finish under pressure in the final minute of of normal time dominated the back pages of most of Thursday's newspapers - something the 24-year-old enjoyed given his relationship with some sections of the press during his career.

Sterling retweeted a post from City Watch, which displayed images of four major newspapers, all hailing Sterling as the hero in the victory.

Wow nice headlines..... gonna make a screenshot of these cause it might not happen soon again 😅😅 https://t.co/ark369UeZ5 — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) February 20, 2019

Along with the retweet, he wrote: "Wow nice headlines... gonna make a screenshot of these cause it might not happen soon again".

Sterling has endured a tumultuous relationship with the British, particularly tabloid, press, which has frequently published stories which attempt to paint the England international in a negative light. Particularly egregious examples include attempting to shame Sterling for eating breakfast and making a link between one of his tattoos and knife crime in the UK.

Following alleged racist abuse from Chelsea fans during City's defeat to Chelsea in December, Sterling took to Instagram to hit out at racism perpetuated against young black footballers and urged the media to look at itself when attempting to understand what fuels racism in the UK.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Sterling accompanied his post with contrasting headlines from online news stories about teammates Phil Foden and Tosin Adarabioyo.





Last month, Sterling also wrote a letter to a young fan who had been the victim of racial abuse, encouraging the boy to 'stand tall, don't let them take away your courage.'





Sterling, who included a signed photograph in the letter, ended by saying: "Remember speaking up doesn't always make life easy, but easy never changed anything."