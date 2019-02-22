Adam Lallana Linked With Return to Southampton as Liverpool Plot Summer Signings

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has been linked with a move away from Anfield next summer, with Southampton thought to be keen on bringing the 30-year-old back to the club.

Lallana has struggled greatly with injuries in recent years and has started just four matches this season, prompting rumours of a potential move away from the club in search of regular first-team football.

News of Lallana's current situation comes from The Mirror, who note that Liverpool are targeting a number of midfielders who could help strengthen their squad in the upcoming transfer window.

The likes of Sporting CP playmaker Bruno Fernandes and Barcelona's Malcom are reportedly being tracked, and signing either one would likely push Lallana closer to the exit door.

If Liverpool do deem Lallana surplus to requirements, a return to St. Mary's Stadium with Southampton could be on the cards. The England international joined Southampton as a 12-year-old, and went on to establish himself as a Premier League star alongside the likes of Luke Shaw and Nathaniel Clyne.

He made a total of 260 appearances for the Saints, 42 of which came in the successful 2013/14 season. The midfielder racked up an impressive ten goals and eight assists and found himself named in the PFA Team of the Year, alongside teammate Shaw.

As a result of his impressive form, he earned a £25m move to Liverpool following the conclusion of the 2014 World Cup. Lallana was a regular part of the Liverpool lineup for three years, before injuries began to have a huge impact on his career.

Various hamstring injuries sidelined him for the majority of the 2017/18 season, restricting Lallana to just three starts in all competitions. In the current campaign, Lallana has suffered with a groin injury which prevented him from making a consistent impact in the starting XI.

With Lallana struggling for fitness, manager Jurgen Klopp bolstered his side with the signings of Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri, which pushed Lallana down the pecking order at Anfield. He is under contract at the club until 2020, and Liverpool can extend his deal by a further year, but it remains to be seen whether Klopp will entertain offers for the midfielder.