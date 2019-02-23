Jurgen Klopp Hints at Possible Midfield Rotation for Key Manchester United Clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he has 'five or six' midfield options ahead of their huge game against Manchester United this weekend.

The Reds have the chance of moving three points clear at the summit of the Premier League due to Manchester City's Carabao Cup final commitments, although they're up against a United side who have won 11 of their 13 games under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Ahead of the match at Old Trafford, Klopp discussed his midfield options, which have been boosted following the return of Virgil van Dijk after his midweek Champions League suspension, meaning Fabinho is likely to return to his more natural midfield position.

As quoted by their official website, Klopp said: "I expect that the players just understand it. It’s a typical thing. I will not explain to everyone why they don’t start because they will all start games.

"We don’t have to talk about Ox at the moment because he needs a bit of time. He looks so good in training but we need to make him resistant for all the things that are coming up.

Jurgen Klopp knows that Manchester United-Liverpool is more than just another game...👊 pic.twitter.com/YFlnKBSRHO — Goal (@goal) February 22, 2019

"For all the others I expect them to understand it. You cannot always have three players in midfield and they play and I have to wrap them in cotton wool - ‘Oh come on please, don’t do this step and this step’ or ‘Oh you feel something, come off training.’

"Now we have five or six players for midfield and that’s exactly how it should be."

Club captain Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita and Georginio Wijnaldum will be vying with the aforementioned Brazilian for a starting spot against the Red Devils, as Liverpool look to win their first league title since 1990.

VI-Images/GettyImages

While Klopp acknowledges his players want to start every game, he believes that rotating his squad will benefit them between now and the end of the campaign.

He added: "Of course they cannot start all the time. If somebody makes a story of that, I’m not interested. If somebody is not happy with that, I’m OK but you have to be ready for the next game and the next game is coming on Wednesday. That’s just how it should be.

"All credit to the boys because they always deal with it. I’m not in doubt that they will deal with that situation as well. Make yourself ready because we need to have these different options."