Bayern Munich has suffered an injury setback after it was confirmed that Kingsley Coman is set for a spell out on the sidelines with a thigh problem, making him a doubt for the second leg of the club's Champions League round of 16 clash against Liverpool.

Coman came on as a substitute in the 58th minute of the game on Saturday but was forced off just nine minutes later through an injury, with the club conducting further tests after the final whilst.

Now, Bayern has revealed the results of the scans and confirmed on its official website that the Frenchman has torn a muscle fibre in his left thigh.

The injury comes at a bad time for Bayern, who are currently playing catch up to rivals Dortmund in the Bundesliga while also fighting to progress to the quarter finals of the Champions League after grabbing a 0-0 draw at Liverpool on Tuesday night.

The second leg at the Allianz Arena falls on March 23 and there are now concerns that Coman may not be fit enough to feature in Bayern's biggest game of their season so far.

Coman will be disappointed having already endured a number of injuries in recent months. He missed France's World Cup campaign in the summer of 2018 after having surgery on a recurring ankle injury and went down on the same ankle upon his return and required further surgery which kept him out until December.

It's still unclear exactly how long Coman will be out for, although Bild believe it could be up to three weeks.

The Bavarians were up against Hertha Berlin on Saturday afternoon and were looking to go level on points with Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga with a win.

They managed to win the game 1-0 thanks to a Javi Martinez header just after the hour mark, but Coman's knock has overshadowed that decent win.