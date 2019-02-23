Moussa Sissoko Reveals He Feels Settled After Difficult Start to Tottenham Career

By 90Min
February 23, 2019

Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko has revealed he now feels settled in north London after a difficult first few seasons at the club.

The France international has had an impressive campaign following a relatively tumultuous start to life in England's capital, but puts his change of fortune down to his patience and a new role in central midfield.

Craig Mercer / MB Media/GettyImages

"I am very happy in that role," Sissoko told Sky Sports. "We train a lot in that position, and was happy with it. I was feeling better and better in games. I got more confidence from the games.

"I feel it is my natural position, even though I was playing out wide for Newcastle. From when I started playing football, my position was as a central midfielder. It is where I feel more comfortable. 

"For different reasons managers put me on the side. I feel more confident in the middle, and I know exactly what I have to do. For me it is more easy.

"I hope to improve and be a better player, but for now I am happy. I just need to keeping working on every training session."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Sissoko was also very candid about his struggles adapting to life at Tottenham, speaking about the strength of his teammates and difficulty adjusting to the expectations as reasons for his slow transition into the starting XI.

"My first season at Spurs was not easy," Sissoko added. "First of all I signed on the last day of the transfer window. I did not have a pre-season and I did not know any players here, except Hugo [Lloris].

"It was a different mentality, a different style of football. I tried my best but it was difficult to adapt with this team


"Because I am someone with a strong mentality, I said I will keep working until I can do what I want. Maybe it took me some time to get here, but I am happy to have joined this club and happy to be here."

