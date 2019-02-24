Claude Puel Sacked by Leicester City Following Third Straight Defeat

Former Premier League champions Leicester City have parted ways with manager Claude Puel following their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Frenchman has been on borrowed time for quite a while at the King Power Stadium as unrest within the stands has continued to grow, having lost his last four home matches in a row.

Leicester City Football Club has today (Sunday) parted company with Claude Puel, who leaves his position as First Team Manager with immediate effect.https://t.co/VoZnGBJ8Up — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 24, 2019

But their most recent defeat against Crystal Palace has proved to be one too many for Puel at Leicester City and the club announced on Sunday that he would be leaving with immediate effect.

The Foxes currently sit in 12th and aren't considered to be in any real danger of being relegated, but the fans have had very little to shout about this season and that feeling of discontent has now found its way into the club's hierarchy.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Assistant manager Jacky Bonnevay has also left the club, while first-team coaches Mike Stowell and Adam Sadler will take charge of the squad as Leicester City begin their search for a new manager.

The former Southampton boss has failed to inspire fans at the King Power Stadium with his brand of football and having won just four home games all season in the Premier League, Puel has paid the price.

He first took over the club from caretaker boss Michael Appleton following Craig Shakespeare's dismissal in October 2017 and has gone on to take charge of 67 games for the club, but Puel has never managed to maintain any kind of consistency in the East Midlands.

That’s a humiliating scoreline for Claude Puel.



4 home defeats in a row - & 3 of those against teams fighting relegation.



Some decent football in patches but no progress being made at #LCFC. — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) February 23, 2019

Their New Years Day win over Everton remains the club's only victory in 2019 and after slipping down the table to within eight points of the relegation zone, Leicester City have taken the decision to part ways with Puel.