Hugo Lloris Criticises Mike Dean's Refereeing Performance in Tottenham's 2-1 Defeat at Burnley

February 24, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has accused referee Mike Dean of not taking responsibility during Saturday's game against Burnley, which resulted in a 2-1 defeat for the Lilywhites.

Goals from Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes secured a priceless victory for the Clarets and consigned their opponents to a defeat which damaged their hopes of challenging for the Premier League title.

Yet with the game goalless, Burnley were awarded a corner after Dean deemed that Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen cleared the ball of the pitch despite replays indicating that Jeff Hendrick had the final touch. 

From the resulting set-piece, Wood climbed above Juan Foyth to head his team into a controversial lead.

Speaking to Sky Sports, as quoted by the BBC, Lloris commented about the nature of his side's defeat, admitting: "Obviously it's a big disappointment.

"Today was a good opportunity for us and we missed it. It was a tough game. We expected a battle.

"We were in the game. We had a good fight and it was difficult to keep the ball on the floor because the pitch was dry and windy.

"We conceded the first goal and it makes things harder. Especially when you concede a corner that didn't exist. It is part of the game.

"It was an open game when we scored. Unfortunately we didn't get the result we wanted."

Referring specifically towards the decision to award a corner instead of a goal-kick which led to the opening goal, the France international added: "For me it was obvious. It is the responsibility of the referee.

"Then it is our responsibility not to concede on the corner.

"It is not the first time that type of thing has happened with the same referee but it is not my position to talk about that."

If Spurs, who are third in the Premier League, had won at Turf Moor on Saturday they would have moved within three points of leaders Liverpool and two of Manchester City.

However, as a result of their defeat, Spurs are now six points adrift of the Reds, meaning that they realistically cannot afford to slip up again if they are to still launch a late bid for their first top flight title since 1962.

The Lilywhites are next in action in the Premier League on Wednesday when they travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.

