Liverpool Director Suggests Jurgen Klopp Will Have Huge Summer Transfer Budget

Liverpool managing director Billy Hogan has hinted that Jurgen Klopp will be given a sizeable transfer budget in the summer, despite the club committing to expensive improvements in both Anfield and the training complex.

The Reds managed to record a profit of £106m over the last financial year, largely due to the £142m sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona. As a result, Liverpool have financed costly developments to the Main Stand at Anfield, as well as the construction of a new training base.

However, as quoted in February's edition of FC Business, Hogan insisted that these projects will not prevent Klopp from upgrading his squad.

He said: "That represents a significant investment into the non-playing side and that is a great indication of where we are as a club, both on and off the pitch.

"From our perspective, what you are seeing is a continuation of that performance on the pitch and the reinvestment in the squad, which is the most important thing from our point of view; nothing is a distraction from putting a successful team on the pitch.

"Putting Jurgen and the guys on the football side in a position to compete at the highest levels, that is always our focus and we see our contribution to that in the form of being able to run the business in a better way and being able to drive revenues to invest back into the team.

"We have always been up front about the fact we want to win and Liverpool is a club that should be winning trophies and we want to bring the club back to that position. We are all 100% focused on that.

"Clearly, if we accomplish that goal that would be terrific, not just for the commercial side, but also for the football cub and we are working incredibly hard to achieve that.

"Winning titles and success is incredibly important and incredibly positive. It is up to me and my team to help drive that forward from a commercial perspective."

Under Klopp, Liverpool have reestablished themselves as one of Europe's top sides. Heavy spending on the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah has helped the Reds develop into Premier League title contenders, and fans are hugely excited about the club's future.