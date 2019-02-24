The Stat That Shows Alexandre Lacazette Can Become Arsenal's Next Generation-Defining Striker

It's a battle between Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the starting spot in Unai Emery's first team in north London, but the former might have stolen the march on his close friend thanks to his performance in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Southampton on Sunday.

The 27-year-old opened the scoring at the Emirates with an instinctive finish, notching his 11th goal in the Premier League this season - more than the likes of Marcus Rashford and Roberto Firmino.

His strike against Ralph Hasenhüttl's Southampton also showed that statistically, Lacazatte may be the man to finally succeed Robin van Persie as the club's long-term centre-forward.

Data released by Opta showed that Lacazette's goal on Sunday has made him the first Arsenal player to score in four consecutive home matches in the Premier League since the flying Dutchman achieved the same accolade in March 2012.

4 - Alexandre Lacazette is the first Arsenal player to score in four consecutive home leagues games since Robin van Persie in March 2012 (five games). Natural. pic.twitter.com/dnHZVWVsvT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 24, 2019

His finish after just seven minutes was also his first career goal against Southampton, meaning that the France international has now found the back of the net against 18 of the 22 Premier League sides which he has faced in his short career with Arsenal.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored Arsenal's second goal against Southampton to round off a frantic opening 20 minutes in north London and the hosts were able to hold on for all three points.

That result, coupled with Manchester United's stalemate with Liverpool, ensured that Emery's side leapfrogged the Red Devils in the race for the top four this season, although Chelsea would move up to fourth by winning their game in hand by three goals or more.