Twitter Reacts as Liverpool & Man Utd Play Out Injury-Stricken Draw at Old Trafford

Manchester United vs Liverpool was one of the most highly-anticipated matches of the season. Fans across the globe were shaking with excitement towards what would surely be a thrilling encounter.

The result? One of the tamest 0-0 draws you are ever likely to see.

4 - There have been four first half substitutions in the Manchester United v Liverpool match; the first time this has happened since February 2009 (Wigan Athletic v Fulham). Hamstrung. pic.twitter.com/XSCZrxKKRs — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 24, 2019

The two sides played out a cagey first half, neither wanting to make a mistake which could define their opponents' season. This caution spilled out into the second half, but it was United who looked the most likely to score.

However, a spirited performance from Liverpool's defence ensured Jurgen Klopp's side earned a point, and it was enough to take them back to the summit of the Premier League. However, many fans were certainly less than impressed with Liverpool's performance.

Liverpool have been flat. Weakened United deserve something from this. #MUNLIV — Moeti GS. (@gontsemoeti97) February 24, 2019

The worst Liverpool performance so far this season 😠😠 #MUNLIV — jameel_elgud (@mal_elgud) February 24, 2019

We’re not winning this title, with how our form is looking. That has to be up there with the worst Liverpool game I’ve seen. — Robin (@Robish13) February 24, 2019

The fact that Liverpool's Front Three so very rarely look like what Liverpool's Front Three are meant to look like is something that at some point is going to have to be addressed. — Rory Smith (@RorySmith) February 24, 2019

I don’t think Liverpool deserve to win the league.With this performance City must just win it #MUNLIV — El Chapo (@papa_ndalo) February 24, 2019

What can't be overlooked is the seemingly-lethal airborne virus which must be sweeping across Manchester. How else can you explain the obscene number of injuries?

Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Ander Herrera were all forced off in the first half, as was Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino. Marcus Rashford was also limping almost all game, and it seemed seriously possible that United would end the match with eight or nine players.

3 injuries and 3 substitutions. The most ridiculous luck I’ve ever seen. #mufc — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) February 24, 2019

You get an injury, you get an injury, EVERYBODY GETS AN INJURY!! #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/GDlcsUYtGI — 🇲🇻🇲🇻🇲🇻 (@A_Z_A_N_) February 24, 2019

Incase you missed the first half, here are the highlights...#MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/U61mCUXIAi — SWAE LEE (@nobecwayne) February 24, 2019

So many injuries in this game Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher will be warming up soon — Shambles FC (@JackTheGooner) February 24, 2019

Saw fewer injuries in the opening scene of Saving Private Ryan. — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) February 24, 2019

To be fair, United were spraying garlic on the pitch beforehand, so maybe that has something to do with it?