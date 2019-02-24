Twitter Reacts as Liverpool & Man Utd Play Out Injury-Stricken Draw at Old Trafford

By 90Min
February 24, 2019

Manchester United vs Liverpool was one of the most highly-anticipated matches of the season. Fans across the globe were shaking with excitement towards what would surely be a thrilling encounter.

The result? One of the tamest 0-0 draws you are ever likely to see.

The two sides played out a cagey first half, neither wanting to make a mistake which could define their opponents' season. This caution spilled out into the second half, but it was United who looked the most likely to score.

However, a spirited performance from Liverpool's defence ensured Jurgen Klopp's side earned a point, and it was enough to take them back to the summit of the Premier League. However, many fans were certainly less than impressed with Liverpool's performance.

What can't be overlooked is the seemingly-lethal airborne virus which must be sweeping across Manchester. How else can you explain the obscene number of injuries?

Juan MataJesse Lingard and Ander Herrera were all forced off in the first half, as was Liverpool forward Roberto FirminoMarcus Rashford was also limping almost all game, and it seemed seriously possible that United would end the match with eight or nine players.

To be fair, United were spraying garlic on the pitch beforehand, so maybe that has something to do with it?

