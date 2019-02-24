Unai Emery Prepared to Offer Rob Holding Improved Contract at Arsenal Despite Recent Injury Woes

Arsenal are said to be preparing a new deal for Rob Holding, despite the fact that the central defender has been out action since December with a knee injury.

Holding was in impressive form during the first half of the season, making 16 appearances in all competitions before his campaign was brought to an abrupt end when he suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament in his knee against Manchester United in December.

TF-Images/GettyImages

In spite of this, The Mirror report that Unai Emery has been impressed with Holding's development and is willing to reward him with a fresh deal in order to secure his future at the Emirates.

The 23-year-old joined Arsenal in 2016 and is currently contracted to remain at the club until 2023. Emery is of the belief that the new terms being offered will reflect Holding's standing in the first team setup and will convince him to stay put in north London.

Emery's admiration of Holding is no secret and he was full of praise for the young defender back in November after a string of impressive performances at the heart of the Arsenal defence.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

“In pre-season, every player had chances to show us how they play and little by little, with his work every day, I think Rob Holding is improving, he is taking confidence and with confidence he is at his best,” Emery said, as per The Telegraph.

The contract news also comes after it was reported that Emery is looking to bolster his ageing defence with the acquisition of Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer.