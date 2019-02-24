Unai Emery Prepared to Offer Rob Holding Improved Contract at Arsenal Despite Recent Injury Woes

By 90Min
February 24, 2019

Arsenal are said to be preparing a new deal for Rob Holding, despite the fact that the central defender has been out action since December with a knee injury.

Holding was in impressive form during the first half of the season, making 16 appearances in all competitions before his campaign was brought to an abrupt end when he suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament in his knee against Manchester United in December.

TF-Images/GettyImages

In spite of this, The Mirror report that Unai Emery has been impressed with Holding's development and is willing to reward him with a fresh deal in order to secure his future at the Emirates.

The 23-year-old joined Arsenal in 2016 and is currently contracted to remain at the club until 2023. Emery is of the belief that the new terms being offered will reflect Holding's standing in the first team setup and will convince him to stay put in north London.

Emery's admiration of Holding is no secret and he was full of praise for the young defender back in November after a string of impressive performances at the heart of the Arsenal defence.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

“In pre-season, every player had chances to show us how they play and little by little, with his work every day, I think Rob Holding is improving, he is taking confidence and with confidence he is at his best,” Emery said, as per The Telegraph.

The contract news also comes after it was reported that Emery is looking to bolster his ageing defence with the acquisition of Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message