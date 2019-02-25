Report: Bayern Munich, Valencia Eye Moves for Ajax's Dusan Tadic

Bayern Munich and Valencia are interested in making a summer move for Ajax's star striker Dusan Tadic to fill their respective attacking voids.

By 90Min
February 25, 2019

Bayern Munich and Valencia are interested in making a summer move for Ajax's star striker Dusan Tadic to fill their respective attacking voids.

Tadic was deployed mostly as a winger or an attacking midfielder during his time in the Premier League with Southampton, but he has found a new lease of life as a striker at Ajax.

The Serbian has netted 25 goals this season including a brace at the Allianz Arena which reportedly caught the eye of Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac. 

According to Spanish outlet Estadiodeportivo, his performance against Bayern has led to serious transfer interest from the Bundesliga champions who see Tadic as the perfect player to play second fiddle to Robert Lewandowski as a backup striker.

The departure of Sandro Wagner has seen Bayern left light up front, with Lewandowski and Thomas Muller the only players remaining in the squad who can play in his position. 

With Muller more often than not deployed on the right, the Bavarians are in desperate need for a goalscorer to rotate with Lewandowski.

Tadic has proven that he can play as a number nine at the top level, scoring five times in the Champions League so far this season. The 30-year-old particularly impressed when playing against Real Madrid, consistently causing problems for both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

Ajax are currently four points off the pace in the Eredivisie, and with only one Champions League spot available in the Dutch league Tadic may want to capitalise on his good form by securing another Champions League season with Bayern.

Spanish side Valencia have also shown interest in the striker to fix their goalscoring troubles seeing as they have only scored 25 goals in La Liga this season, as many as Tadic has scored in all competitions so far this season.

The former Southampton man is in the form of his life, currently ranked as the second top scorer in the Eredivisie and the third highest scorer in the Champions League. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message