Gary Neville Insists Man Utd Will Face a 'Mutiny' If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Isn't Given Permanent Job

Gary Neville has insisted that there will be a ‘mutiny’ around Old Trafford if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not given the Man Utd job on a permanent basis, following the Norwegian’s historic start to his managerial career with the Red Devils.

Brought in as the interim successor to Jose Mourinho, Solskjaer has defied expectation to collect 26 points from his first 10 league matches; the most for a new manager in Premier League history. In the process, he has completely banished the dark clouds that accompanied Mourinho’s final weeks in charge.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

With United’s only defeat coming in the Champions League to PSG, and seeing his side claim huge victories over Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham, Solskjaer has gone from an outside candidate brought in just to steady the ship, to the unarguable favourite for the full time job.

Having been on a constant search for Sir Alex Ferguson’s successor since the Scotsman’s retirement in 2013, there is reasonable belief in the red half of Manchester that Solskjaer could finally be the answer.

AFP/GettyImages

Gary Neville, a teammate of Solskjaer during United’s treble winning campaign of 1999, believes that the supporters are desperate to see Ole rewarded with the managerial role on a full time basis.

Speaking to Sky Sports following United’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool Neville explained: "I don't think you can give it to someone else, otherwise there would be mutiny. The fans were singing for him. I think it's very close now - I can't see the club going away from it.

"We learnt a lot about the mood of the club in that second half. Three months ago they were singing 'attack, attack, attack' and today they were singing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's name for all of the second half.

"The mood has completely transformed - the atmosphere was one of the best I've seen at Old Trafford for years and it was 0-0! If Manchester United had scored it would have been incredible."

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Solskjaer took over from Mourinho with the Red Devils languishing in sixth place, 11 points outside the top four. After amassing 26 out of a possible 30 points, he now sees his revitalised side just one point adrift of fourth place Arsenal, with Champions League qualification potentially enough to earn him an extended stay as United boss.