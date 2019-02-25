Jamie Vardy Punched a Door After Leicester's Defeat in Claude Puel's Last Game in Charge

Jamie Vardy is reported to have taken the humbling 4-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend to heart, as the striker is thought to have punched a door in the dressing room after the match.

The defeat was Leicester's fourth on the spin, and was evidently the final straw for the club's hierarchy, as the decision was taken to part company with manager Claude Puel in its wake.

"He wished us all the best for the future. It's not a nice feeling."



Jonny Evans reveals Claude Puel's final farewell to the Leicester City players. https://t.co/CNA5UBPyaj pic.twitter.com/ClCzbbDrg5 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 25, 2019

It was a highly frustrating day for the club all round, and the Daily Mail report that it was all a bit too much for the 32-year-old forward, who has been left with bruising after venting his anger on a door in the dressing room.

The report also claims that there were initial fears he had broken bones in the outburst, but such concerns have subsided.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

The defeat was a low point for the 2016 Premier League champions, who will now look to bounce back with a fourth managerial appointment in as many years after appointing Puel to succeed Craig Shakespeare in 2017.

It's likely that an interim manager will be appointed in the short-term, looking to steady the ship, as the Foxes are in no real danger of relegation at present.



BREAKING: Claude Puel has issued a statement after leaving Leicester City yesterday morning ⬇



📝: https://t.co/cH33GVYvbA pic.twitter.com/IrWzlw5Z3w — BBC Leicester Sport (@BBCRLSport) February 25, 2019

It's thought that Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez and Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez, as well as Celtic's Brendan Rodgers, are included on a list of targets ahead of a permanent appointment in the summer.