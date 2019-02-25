PSG President Adamant Neymar Is Not for Sale Despite Links With Potential Real Madrid Move

By 90Min
February 25, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has insisted that Neymar will not be sold this summer, despite growing rumours of a potential move to Real Madrid.

The former Barcelona star currently finds himself out of first-team action through injury, and while Al-Khelaifi acknowledged why the Brazilian and his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe would be linked with moves away, he revealed that the club has no intention of selling them anytime soon.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

Speaking to Spanish publication Marca, he said: "The best players in the world of tomorrow live in Paris, a city they love, and they play for PSG, Europe's most modern club, which fits their ambition and their image.

"Neither Real Madrid, nor any other club in the world, needs to call us about Neymar or any other player. Real Madrid know perfectly well that Neymar is not for sale and that the player won't leave PSG this summer. 

"We have a fantastic relationship with Neymar and his father and it is built to last a long time."

After seeing Mbappe continue to make huge strides with the Ligue 1 side, including winning the World Cup with France last year, the PSG president revealed the 20-year-old could already be considered one of the side's greatest ever players.

He added: "Kylian is already a club legend. What he has done at just 20 years of age, having won a World Cup and become one of the five best players in the world alongside Neymar, is exceptional. 

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"In Paris, everyone loves him, he is at home and he knows that he has everything he could want to make history at PSG. He has the ability to make the Parc des Princes dream and all of the young people who love sport. 

"The relationship between PSG and Mbappe is long-term because there is a very strong mutual trust."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message