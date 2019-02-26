Leicester 2-1 Brighton: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Brendan Rodgers Watches Over Foxes Win

New manager Brendan Rodgers watched on in the stands as Leicester City picked up their first win since New Year's Day, with a 2-1 victory over Brighton at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night.
Leicester made a great start to the game and took the lead through winger Demarai Gray, who beat Mat Ryan at the near post after being put through on goal by Youri Tielemans.
After 63 minutes, Jamie Vardy doubled his team's lead with a devastating drive towards the near post, after a fine through ball from James Madison gave him a clear path to goal.
Just a few minutes later, Netherlands international Davy Propper got a deserved goal back for the visitors after an Anthony Knockaert deflected cross fell to the midfielder, who finished brilliantly.
Brighton had their chances to salvage a point, with Glen Murray squandering two chances late on, but Leicester held out for the win.
Here's our breakdown of this one.
Leicester
Key Talking Point
With Leicester playing under the gaze of their new boss they seemed to play with added vigour and looked like a better team right from the off. They were quick in attack and at times the Brighton back line couldn't deal with the pace of the Leicester front three.
Mike Stowell, who took charge of the team for the game, will have no doubt been pleased with how his team started. However, Rodgers will have noted how Brighton were allowed back into the game late on.
Leicester might not have been at their best in periods of the game, but they were brilliant on the break and definitely gave Rodgers a foundation to work with.
Player Ratings
Starting XI: Schmeichel (6) ; Pereira (7), Evans (6), Maguire (7), Chilwell; Tielemans (6), Ndidi (6), Maddison (7); Gray (8*), Vardy (7), Barnes (7)
Substitutes: Mendy (6) Okazaki (N/A) Iheanacho (N/A)
Star Man
Demarai Gray scored a brilliant opening goal and he possesses that pace and directness that scared the Brighton defenders to death at times. He thrived in a system of playing often on the break.
Demarai Gray has now scored more Premier League goals this season (4) than he's managed in any of his three previous campaigns.— Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 26, 2019
There's a new manager to impress. pic.twitter.com/OZ0frh7tnc
Brighton
Key Talking Point
Another defeat brings more pressure on Chris Hughton as his side slip deeper into a relegation battle.
The Seagulls started the game poorly and were second best for the opening 15 minutes.
Brighton were left to rue their missed chances in the second half, and none were bigger than Glen Murray's miss from six yards out. Judging by his form earlier this season, you'd expect a player of his experience to score an open goal from so close.
The Seagulls will feel that they might have got something from this game and had enough of the ball and pressure on goal to at least earn a point.
Player Ratings
Starting XI: Ryan (6); Montoya (6), Duffy (7), Dunk, Bong (6); Gross (6), Stephens (6), Propper (7); Knockaert (8*), Murray, March (6)
Substitutes: Bissouma (7) Locadia (6) Izquierdo (6)
Star Man
Can someone tell me why Knockaert hasnt been starting all season? he is class. #BHAFC— Kenny (@kennytinnion) February 26, 2019
Looking Ahead
Leicester travel to Watford next up on Sunday before hosting Fulham at the King Power Stadium the following week. Brighton host bottom of the table Huddersfield on Saturday followed by a trip to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace.