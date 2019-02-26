Leicester 2-1 Brighton: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Brendan Rodgers Watches Over Foxes Win

New manager Brendan Rodgers watched on in the stands as Leicester City picked up their first win since New Year's Day, with a 2-1 victory over Brighton at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night.

Leicester made a great start to the game and took the lead through winger Demarai Gray, who beat Mat Ryan at the near post after being put through on goal by Youri Tielemans.

After 63 minutes, Jamie Vardy doubled his team's lead with a devastating drive towards the near post, after a fine through ball from James Madison gave him a clear path to goal.





Just a few minutes later, Netherlands international Davy Propper got a deserved goal back for the visitors after an Anthony Knockaert deflected cross fell to the midfielder, who finished brilliantly.





Brighton had their chances to salvage a point, with Glen Murray squandering two chances late on, but Leicester held out for the win.





Here's our breakdown of this one.

Leicester

Key Talking Point

With Leicester playing under the gaze of their new boss they seemed to play with added vigour and looked like a better team right from the off. They were quick in attack and at times the Brighton back line couldn't deal with the pace of the Leicester front three.

Mike Stowell, who took charge of the team for the game, will have no doubt been pleased with how his team started. However, Rodgers will have noted how Brighton were allowed back into the game late on.

Leicester might not have been at their best in periods of the game, but they were brilliant on the break and definitely gave Rodgers a foundation to work with.