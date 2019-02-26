Mohamed Salah Left Out of Egypt Squad for March Fixtures as Liverpool Continue Fight for Title

By 90Min
February 26, 2019

Liverpool have been handed a massive boost in their pursuit of the first Premier League title in their history after the Egyptian national team omitted Mohamed Salah from their 25-man squad to face Niger and Nigeria in March. 

At the start of February, vice president of the Egyptian FA, Ahmed Shobier, claimed: “Mohamed Salah will not play the Niger game in the AFCON qualifiers or the Nigeria friendly.”

“Ahmed Hegazi will probably also be left out of the squad."

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

And this has become reality upon the release of Egypt's squad for their upcoming AFCON clash and friendly, as reported by KingFut. With qualification already secured for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, and then cemented by their claiming of the hosting rights earlier this year following its stripping from Cameroon, the Pharoahs can afford to leave some talent behind.

And these specific players have been permitted to miss the fixtures due to the importance of their respective league campaigns at this time. 

While Hegazi is chasing promotion to the Premier League with West Brom - who currently sit in fourth place, four points back from the automatic promotion spots - Salah is hoping to win the first division outright with the Reds

Jurgen Klopp's side need Salah more than ever, in the midst of their first real stutter in this title race. Though they still sit at the top of the standings, their buffer to Manchester City is now just one point, with the Citizens looking particularly imperious in recent times. 

He may have struggled somewhat against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, and recorded just one goal in his last four Premier League games, but he will be vital for the team as they head into the business end of the season, and this is undoubtedly a big boost.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message