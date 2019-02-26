Twitter Reacts as Liverpool Fans Implore Brendan Rodgers to Re-Sign Reds Players for Leicester

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers looks set to make a return to the Premier League after being granted permission to speak with Leicester about their vacant managerial position.

Rodgers spent four full seasons with the Merseyside outfit before he was relieved of his duties, and went on to seek pastures new north of the border, joining Celtic in the summer of 2016.

However, the Northern Irishman could now be lured back to England as Leicester look set to make a speedy appointment following the dismissal of Claude Puel last weekend.

In light of the recent news, Liverpool fans have taken to twitter to beg their former manager to take some of the players he signed for the club with him to Leicestershire.

Fans believe that now is their best opportunity to offload some deadwood, as Rodgers will no doubt look to mould the Leicester squad more to his liking.

Rodgers at Leicester. Right here's our chance to bin Lovren, Lallana, Henderson, Milner. Even if he only takes two of them is great for us — .... (@Cillian_tweets) February 26, 2019

Rodgers can actually donus a Favour and take the dead woods he bought us at Liverpool to Leicester. 🤞🤞



Lovren

Lallana



and Henderson would make a perfect Leicester captain.



Please Brendo, they’re your men. — Tobenna (@Bishop_Yayo) February 26, 2019

Would be all for Lovren to Leicester to team back up with Rodgers and we sign another CB in the summer. #LFC — Anfield Press (@AnfieldPress) February 26, 2019

However, some have taken it that step further by urging Rodgers to offer Leicester's star men in return for Liverpool's second-string players.

I wish Rodgers all the best at Leicester. Let's hope he can give us Gray, Benkovic and Maddison in exchange for Lovren, Lallana, Milner and Sturridge. 😂😂 — Sai (@TheEngancheRole) February 26, 2019

We remain unsure if he is on Liverpool's negotiating committee, but this particular tweeter has already named his price for Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana, who both joined the Reds during Rodgers' tenure on Merseyside.

Real talk: we could probably get Rodgers to take Lovren and Lallana off us for like £30m a pop. Leicester might even be where Sturridge ends up next — Shane (@IsMiseShane) February 26, 2019

Though the Anfield faithful remain hopeful their former boss could lure some of their peripheral players to the King Power, they do know where to draw the line, with one fan stating "Even Rodgers wouldn't buy Mignolet".

I'd imagine Wes Morgan isnt long for the PL anymore and if Maguire should leave as well, Leicester might want a CB so Lovren is a distinct possibility IMO.



Lallana could defo add something to a team of that level as well.



Even Rodgers wouldnt buy Mignolet lets be honest. — Juleh (@SxrgeBossquets) February 26, 2019

It remains to be seen how adventurous Rodgers will be during this summer's window should he be offered the job, however, if he decides to invest in his new squad he would be unlikely to look any further than his former colleagues at Liverpool as a first port of call.