Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Blues Ease Pressure on Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to ease the pressure on under-fire boss Maurizio Sarri.





The game started at a fair lick, but it was the home side who seemed to have the greater cutting edge, and it was they who duly received the first big chance - Gonzalo Higuain striking the post from a deliberately sliced volley with a little more than five minutes on the clock.

Chelsea have now hit the woodwork 18 times in the Premier League this season; more than any other side in 2018/19.



And Tottenham's greatest first half chance had the same result, as Harry Winks' speculative long range effort ricocheted off the crossbar. The start of the second period saw Higuain show off his considerable technique again, with a lovely effort clipped over Hugo Lloris and into the net, only for it to be ruled out for offside.



But five minutes later the Blues did legitimately have the ball in the back of the net, as Pedro cut inside past a flailing Toby Alderweireld before smashing it through Lloris' splayed legs. With six minutes to go, a defensive mix up saw Kieran Trippier tip the ball past the surging Frenchman and into the net, allowing the home side to see it out the remaining moments in comfort.

Check out our full breakdown of the game below.

Chelsea

Key Talking Point

For all the pre-match talk surrounding Kepa Arrizabalaga and 'subgate', his replacement Willy Caballero was barely tested. This was down to the stoic off-ball efforts from Maurizio Sarri's side. There was an intensity to the team's press and tackling that hasn't been seen in the league since that win over Manchester City.

There had been similar signs on Sunday at Wembley, but that was a cup final - the intensity should be there. The test for Sarri's side was to back that up on a different stage, and they passed it with flying colours.

All in all, this felt like a massive night for the Italian, and though some eyebrows were raised at the selection of players like Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso and goalscorer Pedro, every single one of his players stepped up to the plate to produce a totemic team performance.

Consistency is what's needed now.

