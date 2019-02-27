Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is set to undergo tests on his ankle injury ahead of the club's key clash with second-placed Napoli this weekend.

I Bianconeri are set to take on the Partenopei at the Stadio San Paolo this Sunday evening, in what many see as the final chance for Carlo Ancelotti's men to lay a glove on Juve in this season's Serie A title race.

But, as revealed on their official website, they may well be without the services of Ronaldo, after the 34-year-old trained separately from the first team thanks to the ankle injury he sustained in the 1-0 victory over Bologna at the Renato Dall'Ara on Sunday.

In a statement about Wednesday's training session, the club explained: "Both Douglas Costa and Cristiano Ronaldo trained separately from the group.

"For CR7, check ups have been scheduled for today and tomorrow following a knock to his left ankle during the game against Bologna. Tomorrow the team will return to training in the morning."

Clearly, the extent of the injury is unknown as of yet, and it thus remains a mystery as to whether the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will figure in Massimiliano Allegri's plans for the Napoli game.

Though it is probably the most important domestic fixture left in the calendar for the Old Lady, the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie with Atletico Madrid, in which they are currently down 2-0 down on aggregate, looms large.

Once the outcome of the tests are revealed, Allegri will be tasked with deciding whether it is worth risking the Portuguese frontman. There was some positive team news though, as Miralem Pjanic and Emre Can both returned to regular first team training.