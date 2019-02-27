Cristiano Ronaldo Set to Undergo Tests on Ankle Injury Ahead of Napoli Clash

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is set to undergo tests on his ankle injury ahead of the club's key clash with second-placed Napoli this weekend.

By 90Min
February 27, 2019

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is set to undergo tests on his ankle injury ahead of the club's key clash with second-placed Napoli this weekend. 

I Bianconeri are set to take on the Partenopei at the Stadio San Paolo this Sunday evening, in what many see as the final chance for Carlo Ancelotti's men to lay a glove on Juve in this season's Serie A title race.

But, as revealed on their official website, they may well be without the services of Ronaldo, after the 34-year-old trained separately from the first team thanks to the ankle injury he sustained in the 1-0 victory over Bologna at the Renato Dall'Ara on Sunday. 

In a statement about Wednesday's training session, the club explained: "Both Douglas Costa and Cristiano Ronaldo trained separately from the group. 

"For CR7, check ups have been scheduled for today and tomorrow following a knock to his left ankle during the game against Bologna. Tomorrow the team will return to training in the morning."

Clearly, the extent of the injury is unknown as of yet, and it thus remains a mystery as to whether the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will figure in Massimiliano Allegri's plans for the Napoli game. 

Though it is probably the most important domestic fixture left in the calendar for the Old Lady, the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie with Atletico Madrid, in which they are currently down 2-0 down on aggregate, looms large. 

Once the outcome of the tests are revealed, Allegri will be tasked with deciding whether it is worth risking the Portuguese frontman. There was some positive team news though, as Miralem Pjanic and Emre Can both returned to regular first team training.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message