Eden Hazard Back on Real Madrid's Radar After Cooling Interest in Paris Saint-Germain Duo

February 27, 2019

Real Madrid have put their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain pair Neymar and Kylian Mbappé on the back burners and instead will put all their eggs into Eden Hazard's basket at the end of the season.

Los Blancos have been heavily linked with a marquee signing this summer as they still look to fill Cristiano Ronaldo's shoes in the Spanish capital, following the Portuguese star's £105m move to Juventus in 2018.

But their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar and Kylian Mbappé has taken a backseat, as Standard Sport claim Real Madrid have now made Belgium international winger Hazard their top priority for the end of the season.

The Spanish outfit have been toing and froing between whether to raid the French capital or west London, but Hazard's significantly lower fee and wages make him a much more attractive prospect for Real Madrid.

And although Chelsea's transfer ban was believed to strengthen their stance over Hazard's future as they wouldn't be able to sign a direct replacement, it's understood that the Blues will actually now be pressured into cashing in this summer.

If Chelsea are determined to hold onto Hazard while their transfer ban is in place then it would mean the Belgian forward can walk away from the club on a free transfer in 2020, something that they will want to avoid at all costs.

The arrival of Christian Pulisic at the end of the season will also help ease the burden of Hazard's departure at Stamford Bridge, following the American international's £57m move from Borussia Dortmund.

But ultimately it would appear that Hazard's future in the Premier League doesn't actually rest with Chelsea, as the forward announced earlier this month that he had already made a decision over what he would do at the end of the season.

