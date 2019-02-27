Gylfi Sigurdsson Looking for Revenge Ahead of Merseyside Derby With Liverpool

By 90Min
February 27, 2019

Ahead of Sunday's Merseyside derby, Everton star Gylfi Sigurdsson has insisted that the Toffees are out for revenge after suffering a last-gasp defeat against Liverpool in December.


With the score still level at 0-0, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford failed to deal with a routine effort from Virgil van Dijk and gifted Reds forward Divock Origi a 96th-minute winner, prompting Jurgen Klopp to sprint onto the pitch in celebration.

However, Sigurdsson insisted that Everton have not forgotten the feeling of defeat at the hands of Liverpool, and will be looking to avenge the loss on Sunday. He is quoted by the Daily Mail as saying: "It doesn't matter where [Liverpool] are in the league.


"You always want to win these games, especially after the disappointing ending to the game the last time we played them.

"To lose a derby game like that, being so close to a good point away from home, was very disappointing. These are the games you are looking forward to before the season starts."

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Everton manager Marco Silva has found himself under immense scrutiny in recent weeks following a disappointing string of results. The Toffees had lost eight of their last 11 matches, but two goals from Sigurdsson helped Everton secure a convincing 3-0 victory over Cardiff City on Tuesday.

His two strikes took his Premier League tally to 57 goals, which makes Sigurdsson the highest-scoring Icelandic in league history, ahead of former Chelsea and Barcelona star Eidur Gudjohnsen.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

When asked about his new record, Sigurdsson said: "I knew about it, I'd been waiting to get that. I'm very proud.


"When I was growing up, he [Gudjohnsen] was the one I was watching. I wanted to be like him and play in the Premier League. Hopefully he'll give me a text. It's fantastic to have finally gone over him."

