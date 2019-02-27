Manuel Lanzini Lays Out Plan for Full Return to West Ham Lineup After Making Injury Comeback

Manuel Lanzini has insisted that his best is yet to come at West Ham, after recovering from a serious injury and playing his first game of the season against Fulham on Friday.

The midfielder suffered a severe anterior cruciate ligament injury during pre-season training last summer, and admitted his delight at making his return earlier than previously expected.

Speaking to the club’s website, Lanzini said: "After eight months of work and recovery, I went back to doing what I like doing most and what I love on Friday night. The sound of the supporters cheering for me and singing my name when I entered the pitch in the second half was unbelievable and it is what I have worked so hard for.





“At times, my recovery and rehabilitation were not easy, both physically and mentally, and many feelings and many things went through my head, but I stayed positive and gave maximum effort to my work."





He added: “I felt good on Friday, but I know I still have work to do to get to my best fitness levels and best form. I am determined to get there, but I know I have to be sensible and not rush things. We have many good things to work for in the future and I am looking forward to playing for Mister Pellegrini and his staff.

"I want to thank the fans for the support you always gave me, I love you all."

"We have a very strong squad here and hopefully we can achieve good things this season and in the next seasons.“Thank you very much to everyone. I am sure the best is yet to come.”

Lanzini’s return to first-team action will be welcome news for the Hammers, who have missed his creativity behind the forwards throughout this season.