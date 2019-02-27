Manuel Lanzini Lays Out Plan for Full Return to West Ham Lineup After Making Injury Comeback

By 90Min
February 27, 2019

Manuel Lanzini has insisted that his best is yet to come at West Ham, after recovering from a serious injury and playing his first game of the season against Fulham on Friday.

The midfielder suffered a severe anterior cruciate ligament injury during pre-season training last summer, and admitted his delight at making his return earlier than previously expected. 

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Speaking to the club’s website, Lanzini said: "After eight months of work and recovery, I went back to doing what I like doing most and what I love on Friday night. The sound of the supporters cheering for me and singing my name when I entered the pitch in the second half was unbelievable and it is what I have worked so hard for.


“At times, my recovery and rehabilitation were not easy, both physically and mentally, and many feelings and many things went through my head, but I stayed positive and gave maximum effort to my work."


He added: “I felt good on Friday, but I know I still have work to do to get to my best fitness levels and best form. I am determined to get there, but I know I have to be sensible and not rush things. We have many good things to work for in the future and I am looking forward to playing for Mister Pellegrini and his staff. 

"We have a very strong squad here and hopefully we can achieve good things this season and in the next seasons.“Thank you very much to everyone. I am sure the best is yet to come.”

Lanzini’s return to first-team action will be welcome news for the Hammers, who have missed his creativity behind the forwards throughout this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message