MLS: Every New 2019 Major League Soccer Kit

By 90Min
February 27, 2019

The 2019 Major League Soccer season is virtually upon us, with this year set to be the biggest and best yet as the league grows to 24 teams after the admission of FC Cincinnati.

Whether it be their primary or secondary, every team has at least one new kit for 2019.

As usual, all strips are once more supplied by adidas and there is not an ugly one among them.

Here's a look at all the MLS kits that are new for 2019...

Eastern Conference

Atlanta United


New primary - worn by Josef Martinz, Pity Martinez, Michael Parkhurst

Chicago Fire


New primary and secondary - worn by Bastian Schweinsteiger, Nemanja Nikolic, Dax McCarty

FC Cincinnati


New primary and secondary - worn by Fanendo Adi, Roland Lamah, Allan Cruz


Columbus Crew


New primary - worn by Federico Higuain, Pedro Santos, Milton Valenzuela

DC United


New secondary - worn by Wayne Rooney, Lucho Acosta, Paul Arriola

Montreal Impact


New primary - worn by Ignacio Piatti, Saphir Taider, Bacary Sagna

New England Revolution


New secondary - worn by Juan Caideco, Teal Bunbury, Michael Mancienne, 

New York City FC


New primary - worn by Maxi Moralez, Jesus Medina, Alexandru Mitrita

View this post on Instagram

Squad 🆙👕🗽

A post shared by New York City FC (@nycfc) on

New York Red Bulls


New primary - worn by Bradley Wright-Phillips, Alejandro Gamarra, Aaron Long

Orlando City SC


New primary - worn by Nani, Dom Dwyer, Josue Colman

Philadelphia Union


New secondary - worn by Alejandro Bedoya, Marco Fabian, Derrick Jones

Toronto FC


New primary - worn by Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore, Jonathan Osorio

Western Conference

Colorado Rapids


New secondary - worn by Diego Rubio, Kellyn Acosta, Shkelzen Gashi

FC Dallas


New secondary - worn by Cristian Colman, Carlos Gruezo, Santiago Mosquera

View this post on Instagram

It’s all in the details ⚪️⬜️

A post shared by FC Dallas (@fcdallas) on

Houston Dynamo


New primary - worn by DaMarcus Beasley, Tomas Martinez, Alberth Elis

LA Galaxy


New secondary - worn by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Giovani dos Santos, Romain Alessandrini

View this post on Instagram

👾 Night Navy ✅

A post shared by LA Galaxy (@lagalaxy) on

Los Angeles FC


New secondary - worn by Carlos Vela, Diego Rossi, Adama Diomande

Minnesota United


New secondary - worn by Angelo Rodriguez, Jan Gregus, Eric Miller

View this post on Instagram

Icy as the @xcelenergyctr

A post shared by Minnesota United FC (@mnufc) on

Portland Timbers


New primary - worn by Sebastian Blanco, Diego Valeri, Andy Polo

Real Salt Lake


New secondary - worn by Albert Rusnak, Jefferson Savarino, Kyle Beckerman

San Jose Earthquakes


New primary - worn by Chris Wondolowski, Vako Qazaishvili, Magnus Eriksson

View this post on Instagram

Unity. ⚫️🔵 #VamosSJ

A post shared by San Jose Earthquakes (@sjearthquakes) on

Seattle Sounders


New primary and secondary - worn by Nicolas Lodeiro, Raul Ruidiaz, Jordan Morris

View this post on Instagram

A new chapter is here

A post shared by Seattle Sounders FC (@soundersfc) on


View this post on Instagram

Details. Details. Details. 😍

A post shared by Seattle Sounders FC (@soundersfc) on

Sporting Kansas City


New primary - Yohan Croizet, Krisztian Nemeth, Roger Espinoza

Vancouver Whitecaps


New primary - worn by Joaquin Ardaiz, Fredy Montero, Lucas Venuto

The 2019 MLS season kicks off on Saturday 2 March. For 90min's full season preview see here.

