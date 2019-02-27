MLS: Every New 2019 Major League Soccer Kit

The 2019 Major League Soccer season is virtually upon us, with this year set to be the biggest and best yet as the league grows to 24 teams after the admission of FC Cincinnati.

Whether it be their primary or secondary, every team has at least one new kit for 2019.

As usual, all strips are once more supplied by adidas and there is not an ugly one among them.

Here's a look at all the MLS kits that are new for 2019...

Eastern Conference

Atlanta United





New primary - worn by Josef Martinz, Pity Martinez, Michael Parkhurst

Chicago Fire





New primary and secondary - worn by Bastian Schweinsteiger, Nemanja Nikolic, Dax McCarty

FC Cincinnati





New primary and secondary - worn by Fanendo Adi, Roland Lamah, Allan Cruz





Columbus Crew





New primary - worn by Federico Higuain, Pedro Santos, Milton Valenzuela

DC United





New secondary - worn by Wayne Rooney, Lucho Acosta, Paul Arriola

Montreal Impact





New primary - worn by Ignacio Piatti, Saphir Taider, Bacary Sagna

New England Revolution





New secondary - worn by Juan Caideco, Teal Bunbury, Michael Mancienne,

New York City FC





New primary - worn by Maxi Moralez, Jesus Medina, Alexandru Mitrita

New York Red Bulls





New primary - worn by Bradley Wright-Phillips, Alejandro Gamarra, Aaron Long

Orlando City SC





New primary - worn by Nani, Dom Dwyer, Josue Colman

Philadelphia Union





New secondary - worn by Alejandro Bedoya, Marco Fabian, Derrick Jones

Toronto FC





New primary - worn by Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore, Jonathan Osorio

Western Conference

Colorado Rapids





New secondary - worn by Diego Rubio, Kellyn Acosta, Shkelzen Gashi

FC Dallas





New secondary - worn by Cristian Colman, Carlos Gruezo, Santiago Mosquera

Houston Dynamo





New primary - worn by DaMarcus Beasley, Tomas Martinez, Alberth Elis

LA Galaxy





New secondary - worn by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Giovani dos Santos, Romain Alessandrini

Los Angeles FC





New secondary - worn by Carlos Vela, Diego Rossi, Adama Diomande

Minnesota United





New secondary - worn by Angelo Rodriguez, Jan Gregus, Eric Miller

Portland Timbers





New primary - worn by Sebastian Blanco, Diego Valeri, Andy Polo

Real Salt Lake





New secondary - worn by Albert Rusnak, Jefferson Savarino, Kyle Beckerman

San Jose Earthquakes





New primary - worn by Chris Wondolowski, Vako Qazaishvili, Magnus Eriksson

Seattle Sounders





New primary and secondary - worn by Nicolas Lodeiro, Raul Ruidiaz, Jordan Morris





Sporting Kansas City





New primary - Yohan Croizet, Krisztian Nemeth, Roger Espinoza

Vancouver Whitecaps





New primary - worn by Joaquin Ardaiz, Fredy Montero, Lucas Venuto

The 2019 MLS season kicks off on Saturday 2 March. For 90min's full season preview see here.