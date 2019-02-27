MLS: Every New 2019 Major League Soccer Kit

The 2019 Major League Soccer season is virtually upon us, with this year set to be the biggest and best yet as the league grows to 24 teams after the admission of FC Cincinnati.
Whether it be their primary or secondary, every team has at least one new kit for 2019.
As usual, all strips are once more supplied by adidas and there is not an ugly one among them.
Here's a look at all the MLS kits that are new for 2019...
Eastern Conference
Atlanta United
New primary - worn by Josef Martinz, Pity Martinez, Michael Parkhurst
Chicago Fire
New primary and secondary - worn by Bastian Schweinsteiger, Nemanja Nikolic, Dax McCarty
FC Cincinnati
New primary and secondary - worn by Fanendo Adi, Roland Lamah, Allan Cruz
Columbus Crew
New primary - worn by Federico Higuain, Pedro Santos, Milton Valenzuela
DC United
New secondary - worn by Wayne Rooney, Lucho Acosta, Paul Arriola
Clean. Classic. Your 2019 secondary kit presented by @LeidosInc 🔥🔥🔥🔥#DCU pic.twitter.com/2YnChPle6s— D.C. United (@dcunited) February 21, 2019
Montreal Impact
New primary - worn by Ignacio Piatti, Saphir Taider, Bacary Sagna
😀😁😁😄😃😆😁😉🙂🙃😇😌😋☺️😂#IMFC #FanFini pic.twitter.com/CXM7jOzGeh— Impact de Montréal (@impactmontreal) February 9, 2019
New England Revolution
New secondary - worn by Juan Caideco, Teal Bunbury, Michael Mancienne,
New York City FC
New primary - worn by Maxi Moralez, Jesus Medina, Alexandru Mitrita
New York Red Bulls
New primary - worn by Bradley Wright-Phillips, Alejandro Gamarra, Aaron Long
Orlando City SC
New primary - worn by Nani, Dom Dwyer, Josue Colman
Philadelphia Union
New secondary - worn by Alejandro Bedoya, Marco Fabian, Derrick Jones
.@AlexHolleyFOX29 and @MikeFOX29 showin' off their newest jerseys on Good Day #Philadelphia.— Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) February 1, 2019
Lookin' good guys! 👌#DOOP | #ThisIsPhilly | @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/2cx428GBcU
Toronto FC
New primary - worn by Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore, Jonathan Osorio
Western Conference
Colorado Rapids
New secondary - worn by Diego Rubio, Kellyn Acosta, Shkelzen Gashi
FC Dallas
New secondary - worn by Cristian Colman, Carlos Gruezo, Santiago Mosquera
Houston Dynamo
New primary - worn by DaMarcus Beasley, Tomas Martinez, Alberth Elis
LA Galaxy
New secondary - worn by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Giovani dos Santos, Romain Alessandrini
Los Angeles FC
New secondary - worn by Carlos Vela, Diego Rossi, Adama Diomande
Minnesota United
New secondary - worn by Angelo Rodriguez, Jan Gregus, Eric Miller
Portland Timbers
New primary - worn by Sebastian Blanco, Diego Valeri, Andy Polo
Real Salt Lake
New secondary - worn by Albert Rusnak, Jefferson Savarino, Kyle Beckerman
San Jose Earthquakes
New primary - worn by Chris Wondolowski, Vako Qazaishvili, Magnus Eriksson
Seattle Sounders
New primary and secondary - worn by Nicolas Lodeiro, Raul Ruidiaz, Jordan Morris
Sporting Kansas City
New primary - Yohan Croizet, Krisztian Nemeth, Roger Espinoza
Vancouver Whitecaps
New primary - worn by Joaquin Ardaiz, Fredy Montero, Lucas Venuto
The 2019 MLS season kicks off on Saturday 2 March. For 90min's full season preview see here.