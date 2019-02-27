West Ham Target Summer Move for Ajax's André Onana as European Giants Wait in the Wings

West Ham have joined the race for the signature of Ajax's Cameroonian goalkeeper André Onana, whose good form has seen him become a transfer target for several European clubs.

Onana's impressive performances for Ajax this season have resulted in Barcelona, Arsenal and Tottenham also reportedly being interested in signing the 22-year-old. The Cameroon international has been a regular for the Eredivisie side for the last three seasons.

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

According to De Telegraaf, the player would cost around £25m, a figure which won't deter West Ham who haven't been afraid to spend big money in the last couple of seasons. With both Lukasz Fabianski and Adrián nearing the twilight of their careers, it appears the Hammers could be looking towards the future.





Fabianski has been the first-choice goalkeeper for the London club this season, starting every game so far in the Premier League. While the £7m fee paid for the Polish goalkeeper has been viewed as good business, West Ham are potentially looking at the day after, with the prospect of signing a highly rated 22-year-old goalkeeper.





Onana has only missed one Eredivise game this season, which was through illness. He has also played in the Champions League against European giants Bayern Munich, Benfica and Real Madrid.





The reported £25m transfer fee for Onana would be the second-highest fee paid by West Ham after breaking their record transfer last summer for Felipe Anderson.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Attracting the player may be difficult, with the pull of a club such as Barcelona being more lucrative than a move to the London Stadium. Onana spent over four years at La Masia as a youngster, which could potentially play a part in his decision if he is to move on.