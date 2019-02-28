Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Overtakes Mauricio Pochettino as Firm Favourite to Land Full-Time Man Utd Job

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the only candidate being considered for the full-time role at Old Trafford next season.

The 46-year-old was brought in by United in the wake of José Mourinho's departure, leaving his managerial role at Norweigan outfit Molde FK for the remainder of the season to take over in the north west.

It was understood that Solskjaer was just brought in to steady the ship while United's hierarchy focused on landing their long-term target Mauricio Pochettino.

But ESPN claim the Tottenham manager hasn't even been contacted over the job, adding that Solskjaer's performances so far in the dugout at Old Trafford have helped him become the stand-alone candidate for the full-time role.

United have stressed that a decision will not be made until the end of the season, but it's claimed Solskjaer's ability to get the best out of the likes of Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial is winning the club's decision makers over.

The Red Devils have still only lost one game under Solskjaer since he took over in December, while picking up 29 points from a possible 33 in the Premier League has brought them back into the race for Champions League qualification.

Along with Pochettino, Manchester United were also considering a move for Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus, but they've halted any move for another manager as they don't want to disrupt the progress which is currently being made at Old Trafford.

👏 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the only @ManUtd Manager to win 8 consecutive away games in all competitions pic.twitter.com/y6StEgmPqY — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 27, 2019

Solskjaer will need a minor miracle to keep the club's Champions League hopes alive following a 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, but a lack of progress in Europe will not be a deciding factor for executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward come the end of the season.