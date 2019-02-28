The Stat That Reveals Which Man City Player Has a Perfect Premier League Winning Record

By 90Min
February 28, 2019

Manchester City's squad is littered with world class players, global superstars and household names.

But one player stands out for having an outstanding record of winning every Premier League match that he's ever been involved in throughout his career.

Versatile midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko, who often features as a left back under Pep Guardiola, has made 13 appearances in the Premier League since arriving at Etihad Stadium from Russian side FK Ufa in 2016.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

In each of those appearances, be it as a starter or coming on from the bench, Zinchenko has only ever been part of the winning team, a run which started when he made his Premier League debut against Swansea City in December 2017.

As Opta point out, Zinchenko's current run of winning 13 games in the same number of appearances at Manchester City is the longest run since the start of someone's career in the Premier League's history.

Zinchenko still hasn't found the back of the net in the Premier League, but he picked up an assist in their recent win over Southampton, before setting up Sergio Agüero and Raheem Sterling during City's 6-0 win over Chelsea.

Interestingly, the former Shakhtar Donetsk prodigy only drew his first game with Manchester City across all competitions earlier this season when they were held to a 2-2 draw with Olympique Lyonnais in the Champions League group stages.

The only other game that Zinchenko hasn't won during his Manchester City career also came in Europe, when Swiss giants Basel stunned the Etihad by securing a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Mohamed Elyounoussi and Michael Lang last season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message