The Stat That Reveals Which Man City Player Has a Perfect Premier League Winning Record

Manchester City's squad is littered with world class players, global superstars and household names.

But one player stands out for having an outstanding record of winning every Premier League match that he's ever been involved in throughout his career.

Versatile midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko, who often features as a left back under Pep Guardiola, has made 13 appearances in the Premier League since arriving at Etihad Stadium from Russian side FK Ufa in 2016.

In each of those appearances, be it as a starter or coming on from the bench, Zinchenko has only ever been part of the winning team, a run which started when he made his Premier League debut against Swansea City in December 2017.

As Opta point out, Zinchenko's current run of winning 13 games in the same number of appearances at Manchester City is the longest run since the start of someone's career in the Premier League's history.

Zinchenko still hasn't found the back of the net in the Premier League, but he picked up an assist in their recent win over Southampton, before setting up Sergio Agüero and Raheem Sterling during City's 6-0 win over Chelsea.

Interestingly, the former Shakhtar Donetsk prodigy only drew his first game with Manchester City across all competitions earlier this season when they were held to a 2-2 draw with Olympique Lyonnais in the Champions League group stages.

The only other game that Zinchenko hasn't won during his Manchester City career also came in Europe, when Swiss giants Basel stunned the Etihad by securing a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Mohamed Elyounoussi and Michael Lang last season.